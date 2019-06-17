SECTIONS
Fox News Poll Shows Multiple 2020 Democrats Beating Trump, History Says, ‘Be Wary’

By Steven Beyer
Published June 17, 2019 at 8:32am
President Donald Trump may be in for the fight of his life for re-election if the findings of a Fox News poll prove true.

The poll, which was released on Sunday, shows Trump trailing the top five Democratic contenders.

According to the poll, if the election were to be held today, Trump would be bested by former Vice President Joe Biden by a 10-point margin.

Likewise, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would easily defeat the president in a head-to-head matchup by 9 points.

Other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders would have a slimmer margin of victory, but a victory nevertheless, the Fox News poll suggests.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren would defeat Trump by two points, while California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg would defeat him by one point.

The poll may seem unsettling for supporters of President Trump, but early polls are often very wrong.

NPR’s National Political Correspondent Mara Liasson reminded her Twitter followers over the weekend just how far off early polls can be.

In 1983, she wrote, former Vice President Walter Mondale had a considerable lead in polls over incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan.

As history shows us, Mondale lost in an Electoral College landslide.

Likewise, she reminded her followers that in 2011, Republicans looked poised to defeat incumbent then-President Barak Obama in 2011. But of course, Obama easily won the election in 2012.

Trump posted an optimistic tweet Monday morning while slamming “fake polls.”

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew,” he said. “We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The Fox News poll gave some additional insight into what kind of nominee Democrat voters are looking for.

Do you think President Trump will be re-elected?

According to the poll, 72 percent of Democratic voters want their nominee to provide “steady, reliable leadership” instead of a “bold, new agenda.”

This could explain why Biden maintains his clear lead over self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

The poll shows Biden defeating Sanders in the primaries by 19 points.

The Fox News poll was conducted June 9-12 and has a 4.5 percent margin of error.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
