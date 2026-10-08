Fox News President Issues Defiant Response to Trump's Criticism: 'It's What We Do'

Fox News Media president Jay Wallace answered President Donald Trump’s complaint about the network’s interview of a controversial Democrat candidate with a short defense of the booking:

“Someone didn’t necessarily like that,” he said. “But that’s what we do.”

Wallace made the remark in a Tuesday report in the Beltway news outlet Axios. He was talking about Fox host Martha MacCallum’s Monday sit-down with Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Wallace called the interview an example of the network airing programming different from what its core audience expects, Axios reported.

Trump had already put the objection in public. On Truth Social on Tuesday, he called the MacCallum interview “softball” and wrote that she never interviewed him that way.

“Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he wrote.

FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again. All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that. They don’t show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that’s what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way! President DJT ( TS: Oct 6 2026, 9:50 AM ET )​​​​​​​​‍‌​​‌​​‌‌‍​‍‌‍‍‍‍‍‌‌​​‍‌​‌‌‍​‌​‍‍​​‍ — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 8, 2026

White House officials had already called Fox that day to complain about the MacCallum segment, Axios reported.

These aren’t the first complaints about Fox. Senior Republican operatives contacted Fox producers and executives in early August, Axios reported, warning that favorable comments from Jesse Watters could help El-Sayed look moderate.

After El-Sayed beat an establishment-backed Democrat in the primary, according to liberal website The Daily Beast, Watters said, “You gotta respect Abdul because he beat the machine.”

Do you agree with Trump's criticism of Fox News? Yes, Fox should stick to conservatives No, diverse viewpoints are important I'm not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, Fox should stick to conservatives 69% (547 votes) No, diverse viewpoints are important 27% (218 votes) I'm not sure 4% (32 votes)

El-Sayed put that line in a television ad and called Watters an “unlikely validator.”

Republicans were less worried after an Aug. 24 Watters interview that pressed El-Sayed on ICE, Medicare for All, and Sharia law, Axios noted. But they might have been unsettled the next day when Watters said, “I actually like Abdul. I probably shouldn’t like him, but I do.”

Fox said that August interview drew nearly 3.4 million viewers, the highest-rated cable-news primetime telecast of the month.

A Fox representative told Axios that Michigan GOP Senate nominee Rep. Mike Rogers was invited on Watters’ show and did not respond.

Trump: “El-Sayed was interviewed just a little while ago on a certain network, I won’t tell you which one. They let this guy talk, talk, talk. They hardly fight him at all. Why are they putting these people on our television networks?…They should stop doing it.” https://t.co/yXsWdgLkS1 — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 5, 2026



From Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, El-Sayed’s ads ran 129 times on Fox News, about twice as often as on ESPN, ad-tracking data cited by Axios showed. Michigan GOP strategist Dennis Lennox told Axios that El-Sayed was “on Fox every commercial break.”

Polls have the race close, but El-Sayed ahead by 3.2 points, according to a RealClearPolling average. El-Sayed, a critic of Israel’s government, would be the first Muslim elected to the Senate if he wins.

On MacCallum’s show, he said, “I am going to have conversations with all kinds of folks.”

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