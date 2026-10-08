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President Donald Trump has made no secret of his displeasure with Fox News, including host Martha MacCallum, right, for her interview Monday with Michigan Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
President Donald Trump has made no secret of his displeasure with Fox News, including host Martha MacCallum, right, for her interview Monday with Michigan Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

Fox News President Issues Defiant Response to Trump's Criticism: 'It's What We Do'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 8, 2026 at 8:48am
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Fox News Media president Jay Wallace answered President Donald Trump’s complaint about the network’s interview of a controversial Democrat candidate with a short defense of the booking:

“Someone didn’t necessarily like that,” he said. “But that’s what we do.”

Wallace made the remark in a Tuesday report in the Beltway news outlet Axios. He was talking about Fox host Martha MacCallum’s Monday sit-down with Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan.

Wallace called the interview an example of the network airing programming different from what its core audience expects, Axios reported.

Trump had already put the objection in public. On Truth Social on Tuesday, he called the MacCallum interview “softball” and wrote that she never interviewed him that way.

“Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!” he wrote.

White House officials had already called Fox that day to complain about the MacCallum segment, Axios reported.

These aren’t the first complaints about Fox. Senior Republican operatives contacted Fox producers and executives in early August, Axios reported, warning that favorable comments from Jesse Watters could help El-Sayed look moderate.

After El-Sayed beat an establishment-backed Democrat in the primary, according to liberal website The Daily Beast, Watters said, “You gotta respect Abdul because he beat the machine.”

Do you agree with Trump's criticism of Fox News?

El-Sayed put that line in a television ad and called Watters an “unlikely validator.”

Republicans were less worried after an Aug. 24 Watters interview that pressed El-Sayed on ICE, Medicare for All, and Sharia law, Axios noted. But they might have been unsettled the next day when Watters said, “I actually like Abdul. I probably shouldn’t like him, but I do.”

Fox said that August interview drew nearly 3.4 million viewers, the highest-rated cable-news primetime telecast of the month.

A Fox representative told Axios that Michigan GOP Senate nominee Rep. Mike Rogers was invited on Watters’ show and did not respond.


From Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, El-Sayed’s ads ran 129 times on Fox News, about twice as often as on ESPN, ad-tracking data cited by Axios showed. Michigan GOP strategist Dennis Lennox told Axios that El-Sayed was “on Fox every commercial break.”

Related:
Watch: Hannity Cries on Air Celebrating Fox News 30th as Network Scores Biggest Ratings Win in History

Polls have the race close, but El-Sayed ahead by 3.2 points, according to a RealClearPolling average. El-Sayed, a critic of Israel’s government, would be the first Muslim elected to the Senate if he wins.

On MacCallum’s show, he said, “I am going to have conversations with all kinds of folks.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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