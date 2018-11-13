Fox News Pundit Kat Timpf Reportedly Abused, Run Out of Establishment

Kat Timpf, a pundit for Fox News, said that she was run out of an establishment on Sunday because of where she worked.

Timpf wrote on Twitter to her more than 270,000 followers, “I was just ran out of an establishment because of where I work. Chewed out, abused. But I guess that’s the norm now.”

The tweet comes just days after a left-wing mob that is associated with Antifa showed up at Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday.

The mob that gathered outside his home chanted, “Racist scumbag, leave town!” They also warned the Fox News host on social media that he and his family were “not safe,” according to The Hill.

This isn’t the first time, however, Timpf has been confronted in public over her political views.

In July, Timpf said that she was confronted by an unidentified man while attending a political event in Brooklyn, New York.

According to Timpf, the man dumped a bottle of water on her head before giving a speech about criminal justice reform.

In an interview with The Hill, Timpf said, “I was there to do something for my friend. And this guy just comes up, it was very clear that he was there because he knew I was there ahead of time. He was coming there to come after me, which is the most terrifying thing about all of it.”

“He came up from behind me,” she said, “tapped me on the shoulder, dumped (water) on my head and whipped the rest of it directly into my face. My eyes were burning. It was right into my face.”

At the time, Timpf said that she didn’t like the idea of having to have security with her in the future.

Timpf told The Hill, “I felt bad having to call the cops. I just want to be able to live my life and stay dry and unthreatened. That would be dope. That would be good enough for me.”

She added, “Not everyone has to like me. I don’t want to have to feel like I have a target on my back when I’m out in public by some lunatic who hasn’t even met me.”

In a statement to The Hill, Timpf said that every one of her protesters has failed to give a specific reason of why they were confronting her.

“None of these people have even been able to tell me what exactly I have said or done myself that they had a problem with,” she said.

Timpf added, “I think it’s disgusting and I shouldn’t have to worry about going out in public because of where I work.”

Timpf often appears on “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” and is a columnist for National Review.

