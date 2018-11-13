Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Kat Timpf, a pundit for Fox News, said she was run out of a Brooklyn bar on Sunday because of where she worked.

“I was just ran out of an establishment because of where I work. Chewed out, abused. But I guess that’s the norm now,” Timpf tweeted.

The tweet comes just days after a mob of so-called anti-fascists showed up at Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s home on Wednesday.

The mob that gathered outside his home chanted, “Racist scumbag, leave town!” They also warned the Fox News host on social media that he and his family were “not safe.”

This isn’t the first time Timpf has been accosted in public over her political views.

In July, she was confronted by an unidentified man while attending a political event in Brooklyn.

According to Timpf, the man dumped a bottle of water on her head before she was scheduled to speak about criminal justice reform.

“I was there to do something for my friend. And this guy just comes up, it was very clear that he was there because he knew I was there ahead of time. He was coming there to come after me, which is the most terrifying thing about all of it,” Timpf told The Hill.

“He came up from behind me, tapped me on the shoulder, dumped (water) on my head and whipped the rest of it directly into my face,” she said. “My eyes were burning. It was right into my face.”

At the time, Timpf said she wasn’t happy with the idea of needing constant security.

“I felt bad having to call the cops,” she told The Hill. “I just want to be able to live my life and stay dry and unthreatened. That would be dope. That would be good enough for me.”

“Not everyone has to like me,” she continued. “I don’t want to have to feel like I have a target on my back when I’m out in public by some lunatic who hasn’t even met me.”

In a statement to The Hill, Timpf said that every one of her protesters has failed to give a specific reason of why they were confronting her.

“None of these people have even been able to tell me what exactly I have said or done myself that they had a problem with,” she said.

“I think it’s disgusting and I shouldn’t have to worry about going out in public because of where I work,” she added.

Timpf often appears on “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” and is a columnist for National Review.

