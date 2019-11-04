Fox News Releases Poll with Trump Losing to Top 2020 Dem Candidates, Including Hillary Clinton

A new Fox News poll shows President Donald Trump trailing most top Democratic presidential candidates, and even losing in a 2016 rematch should Hillary Clinton enter the race.

The poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden with the largest margin over Trump of any candidate, 51 percent to 39 percent, Fox News reported.

Highlighting the fluid and at times contradictory nature of opinion polls, the Fox News poll was released on the same weekend that a New York Times/Siena College poll showed that Biden had landed in fourth place in a poll of Iowa Democratic voters, according to The New York Times.

The Fox News poll said there were 454 Republicans in the overall sample of 1,040 individuals, meaning that the overall sample was 43 percent Republican. The poll has an overall margin of error of three percentage points.

The poll showed that other top Democrats either beat or tied Trump.

TRENDING: Clerk Tells Man $600 Lotto Ticket Only Worth $5. Clerk Didn't Know Man Was Undercover Agent

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont would beat Trump 49 percent to 41 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would defeat Trump 46 percent to 41 percent, according to the poll.

In asking respondents about a rematch of the 2016 campaign, the poll found that Clinton had 43 percent support against Trump’s 41 percent.

“If Hillary Clinton were to enter the race, she’d likely do so near the top of the pack,” said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducted the poll in collaboration with Republican Daron Shaw. “And Michelle Obama could probably clear the field.”

The poll found that 50 percent of those polled would support former first lady Michelle Obama, who has said she will not run for elective office.

Do you think this poll can be trusted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (6 Votes) 97% (234 Votes)

The only top Democratic candidate pitted against Trump who did not beat him in the polls was South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Peter Buttigieg, who tied with Trump at 41 percent support.

“Trump’s support in these early ballot tests is consistently around 40 percent. He’ll need to shore up his support among a few wavering Republicans and pull some independents and Democrats away from the other side if he’s going to win another term,” Shaw said.

Although some polls are giving Warren first place, the Fox News poll showed Biden on top with 31 percent support, followed by Warren at 21 percent, Sanders at 19 percent and Buttigieg at 7 percent. In polling at the start of October, Biden was at 32 percent support, Warren 22 percent, Sanders 17 percent, and Buttigieg 4 percent.

As of Monday, the RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Biden with 29.1 percent support, Warren at 20.3 percent, Sanders at 17.1 percent and Buttigieg at 7.1 percent. No other Democrat polled above 5 percent support.

In the Times/Siena Iowa poll, Warren led with 22 percent followed by Sanders at 19 percent, Buttigieg at 18 percent and Biden at 17 percent.

RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Turns the Tables on CNN's Dana Bash in Biden Scandal Debate

The Trump factor looms large in Democratic minds, with 80 percent of the Democrats polled saying that it is extremely important the party’s choice can beat Trump. Sixty-eight percent of Democratic primary voters believe Biden can beat Trump, higher than Warren at 57 percent, Sanders at 54 percent or Buttigieg at 30 percent.

Although the Democratic presidential field began with more than 20 people competing, the poll found that 28 percent of Democrats said they wish they had more options.

The Democratic National Committee has faced criticism for its rules that have limited the number of candidates to appear on televised debates.

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii recently slammed the DNC for “trying to kind of hold a pre-primary election before you, the voters, have the opportunity to vote yourselves, especially those voters in the early states,” according to Fox News.

“I hope that the DNC hears this message loud and clear, gets out of the way just to allow voters to exercise your responsibility and your right to vote so that it is nothing but your voices that are heard in this election,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.