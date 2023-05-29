Share
News

Fox News Reportedly Has Banned Employees from Saying One Particular Word On-Air

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2023 at 8:41am
Share

Tucker Carlson’s biographer says a word that was once commonplace at Fox News has now been banned from the airwaves entirely.

The word, according to Chadwick Moore, is “Tucker.”

Carlson was pulled off the air a month ago with Fox News never giving an official reason why it decided to suddenly silence its top-rated host.

Moore — author of the forthcoming book “Tucker” — made his allegations in a series of tweets Sunday.

“Fox News employees have told me privately that all on-air talent have been banned from saying the name ‘Tucker’ on air,” he said.

Trending:
Catholic Group Announces Massive Action Against LA Dodgers After Team Invites Anti-Christian 'Hate Group'

Moore said Fox News hosts — including Greg Gutfeld — were falling in line.

Related:
Dem Lawmaker's House Raided by FBI in Connection to Tucker Carlson Leaks - Report

He also accused the network of banning authors unless they are promoting books linked to its corporate structure.

“This is FACT: Fox News has a new policy (aside from banning me): they won’t plug any book from a guest unless it was published by HarperCollins,” Moore said. “You can’t be a guest on Fox unless you’re a Fox author…it’s all so hilarious and grotesque.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Fox News for comment, but as of Monday morning no reply had been received.

Carlson has indicated he plans to launch a version of his former show on Twitter.

Last week, Patrick Feeney, who is managing work on Carlson’s property in Woodstock, Maine, said Fox News employees came to the barn there that had been converted into a studio during the pandemic and took away everything that it had paid for, according to the Daily Mail.

“They took the set and everything, all the equipment, the chairs, the desk, the fake walls, everything,” he said.

Was firing Tucker Carlson a mistake by Fox News?

“There’s no hardware in place at all. There’s not even an infrastructure for a TV studio for a long time,” Feeney said.

A source with knowledge of the situation told The Western Journal that Fox News removed the equipment (which it owns) after building a custom studio at its expense, and it did not tear down the studio.

Feeney said to his knowledge there was nothing immediately in the works for the barn. Carlson has a house in Florida in addition to his Maine residence.

“We just came to clean it up and get it looking like something again. There’s no imminent venture. We’re just getting ready in case something does happen,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Lululemon Employees 'Immediately Terminated' After Calling Police on Robbers
Fox News Reportedly Has Banned Employees from Saying One Particular Word On-Air
Missing Actor Found Dead in Hole of 'Considerable Depth' - Someone Did This to Him
Conservatives Set Sights on Another Major Chain After In-Store Discovery: 'Bud Light Moment'
Largest Home Insurer in US Won't Accept New Applications for Home or Business Insurance in California
See more...

Conversation