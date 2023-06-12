Fox News Reportedly Escalates War with Tucker Carlson - His Attorney Just Released a Blistering Statement

Fox News is reportedly trying to once again muzzle Tucker Carlson.

According to an Axios report on Monday, Fox, which took Carlson off the air in April, has sent a “cease and desist” letter to its former host trying to stop his Twitter show just as it is taking off. Axios reported that Carlson’s first two shows, drew a combined total of 169 million views. The second episode went live on Thursday.

Axios did not describe the contents of the letter, but noted it had “NOT FOR PUBLICATION” across the top in bold lettering.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who represents Carlson, fired back in a statement.

“Fox News continues to ignore the interests of its viewers, not to mention its shareholder obligations,” the statement said, according to Axios.

“Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election.

“Tucker will not be silenced by anyone … He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country and will remain so.”

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

Last week, Fox told Carlson’s lawyers that his first Twitter show violated his contract, according to Axios.

According to Deadline, Carlson still has a contract with Fox News through January 2025.

Episode 2 of “Tucker on Twitter” is below.

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

However, Carlson has taken the legal position that Fox abrogated the contract in the way it treated him. He has hired a lawyer to address the legal terms needed for him to get out from under Fox News and the contract.

In the first letter to Carlson, Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar wrote that Carlson “is in breach” of his contract, according to Axios.

“In connection with such breach and pursuant to the Agreement, Fox expressly reserves all rights and remedies which are available to it at law or equity,” Gugar wrote, according to Axios.

Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump — Justin Wells (@justinbwells) June 11, 2023

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who rose to fame on Fox before ditching the network for NBC, then moving on to start her own YouTube show, said Fox News is in “deep panic” about competing with Carlson, according to The Wrap.

Megyn Kelly on Fox’s “Deep Panic” on Tucker Carlson’s Next Steps https://t.co/yA8WZOLWST via @YouTube

“They (Fox) want him muzzled” — 2CHAI (@SandalsAnew) June 11, 2023

“They recognize that he will hurt them, and they’re doing everything in their power to keep him on the sidelines,” she said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Thursday, according to The Wrap.

She said the initial letter warning Carlson about his alleged breach of his contract shows “how panicked they are about Tucker 2.0.”

