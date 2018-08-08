Fox News Reportedly Has ‘Soft Ban’ on Former Trump Administration Official

A controversial analyst under contract with the Fox News Channel has been scarce lately among the news-focused arm of the cable network.

Sebastian Gorka, who joined Fox News after leaving the Trump administration late last year, had been a guest on numerous programs.

As the Washington Times reported, he was billed as a counterterrorism expert and had served as a deputy assistant to the president.

In recent months, however, his appearances on the network appeared to be limited to the right-leaning opinion side of the network. One insider referred to a “soft ban” on inviting him onto any of the network’s news program.

The Daily Beast investigated for a recent report and found that news programs like “Special Report” and “America’s Newsroom” did not include Gorka as an analyst in their broadcasts. His appearances seemed to be limited to programs with politically biased or softer coverage of the news, specifically “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity.”

Several sources close to the situation told the outlet that the former Trump aide’s die-hard defense of the administration has made him toxic for most of the network’s news anchors.

A staffer on one such program told the Daily Beast that the show has no problem booking “other counterterrorism experts” to appear on camera.

“We will not take Seb,” the source said. “Ever.”

Citing specific reasons that he is persona non grata on hard news programs, the staffer said Gorka is not “objective,” adding that he is generally considered a “clown” by serious journalists at the network.

According to one producer in the Fox News Channel news division called any analysis he provides “useless” because it is primarily rooted in defense of the president.

Fox News Channel representatives did not issue a response to the Daily Beast’s inquiry, but Gorka provided a characteristically brash reaction to the probe into his media appearances.

“Seriously?” he asked. “You are such a loser. Get a life.”

That reply was arguably more measured than his reception of questions the same outlet sent earlier in connection to another media-related issue.

“You don’t f—ing know me,” he told that reporter. “I don’t talk to people who aren’t real journalists. Goodbye, and delete this number.”

Gorka had been a fairly frequent guest even on news programs in the past. Following the deadly mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Florida, for example, he was invited to discuss security issues with anchor Bret Baier.

Indicators show he remains a favorite on-screen ally of the president. Earlier this year, Gorka and Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters were among those invited to a friendly White House dinner, as the Daily Beast previously reported.

Also in attendance was former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and one source familiar with the dinner said the president was primarily interested in discussing his favorite cable news network’s coverage.

The individual said Trump “couldn’t get enough of them on TV,” referring to Gorka and Watters, and invited them to the White House to discuss their on-air appearances, among other topics.

