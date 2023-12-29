Fox News Reporter Dies at Age 33: 'An Honest Journalist Who Truly Cared About Facts'

A Fox News writer and audio anchor died Saturday in New York City. He was 33.

Matt Napolitano passed away after what was described as a “brief illness.”

“With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband [Matt Napolitano] passed away yesterday morning,” his partner Ricky Whitcomb wrote on the X social media platform.

“He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts,” he continued. “You can thank him for the last minute Jets win today.”

Whitcomb added that Napolitano “had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection,” according to NBC News.

With a heavy heart I have to share that my husband @MattNapolitano passed away yesterday morning. He loved his job and he loved bringing the news to your radios and televisions. An honest journalist who truly cared about facts. You can thank him for the last minute Jets win today pic.twitter.com/I4fszUMAeh — ricky (@whickywhit) December 25, 2023

According to an obituary published by Fox News, Napolitano “covered a wide range of sports-related headlines on the FOX Business Network over the last few years, including the Walton family’s plan to purchase the Denver Broncos in 2022, and, most recently, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ achilles injury and potential comeback in late November.”

In a memo shared with company employees, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott praised Napolitano’s journalistic legacy since he joined the company as a writer in 2015.

“Matt did everything from anchoring to writing and producing for our audio platforms and loved being able to work in the journalism field that he trained for his entire life,” Scott wrote in a memo sent Dec. 24, according to NBC.

Also paying tribute to Napolitano was New York Mayor Eric Adams, who described him as a “great reporter.”

“Matt Napolitano had a big future ahead of him,” Adams wrote on X .

“His enthusiasm, intelligence and sense of humor—which we all saw first hand at the annual @InnerCircleNY dinner—made him a great reporter.”

“33 is far too young. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues tonight.”

Matt Napolitano had a big future ahead of him. His enthusiasm, intelligence and sense of humor—which we all saw first hand at the annual @InnerCircleNY dinner—made him a great reporter. 33 is far too young. My thoughts are with his family, loved ones and colleagues tonight. https://t.co/W85Ef2ceLp — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 27, 2023

According to NBC, Napolitano had a lifelong passion for the TV game show “Jeopardy!” and managed to fulfill his dream of appearing on the popular television game show in 2020.

He also appeared on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2016, making it to the show’s final round.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.