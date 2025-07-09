Fox News Reporter Gets Engaged to Republican Congressman in France

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich is engaged to GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, she confirmed on Tuesday.

Heinrich shared the news on her X page Tuesday, reposting a link to a People magazine report on the news with a short confirmation.

“Fact check: true,” she wrote.

Fact check: true 🥰❤️https://t.co/D2PofWg2kL Fox News' Jacqui Henrich Engaged to Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Exclusive) — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 8, 2025

The engagement took place during a romantic trip to southern France, according to People, which published exclusive photos and details.

Heinrich told People that the moment felt “like a fairy tale” and said she was caught completely off guard.

Fitzpatrick reportedly planned the surprise proposal during a trip to the south of France late last month as Republicans in the House waited to vote on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

He got the idea after reading an interview Henirch gave to The Boston Globe in which she said visiting the area was on her “bucket list.”

The GOP congressman had been carrying the ring for a while after going to a jeweler in Maine who knows his now-fiancée personally.

“He didn’t ask for any help from me or anyone I know,” she said. “So I was really surprised he got it spot-on. What I could have asked for, dreamed up myself, he did without even asking.”

Fitzpatrick pulled over on the side of the road in Valensole, an area of France known for its lavender fields.

The engagement was captured by a photographer the Pennsylvania Republican had hired ahead of time, who emerged from within a field with a camera and a drone.

“It was so breathtaking,” she said of the moment. “The smell was just so fragrant. It’s a memory that will be seared into my brain for life. It’s hard to even put into words just how gorgeous it really was. It felt like a fairy tale.”

On Wednesday morning, Fox News posted a photo of the couple and congratulated them in a statement shared on X.

“Congratulations to Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich and Pennsylvania @RepBrianFitz on their engagement,” the post read. “The senior @WhiteHouse correspondent called it a ‘fairy tale’ moment in southern France.”

Congratulations to Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich and Pennsylvania @RepBrianFitz on their engagement. The senior @WhiteHouse correspondent called it a ‘fairy tale’ moment in southern France. pic.twitter.com/vwAoAs2aTs — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2025

The couple had more than a week on their French itinerary, but ended up spending only two days in France.

Fitzpatrick had to catch a plane back to Washington, where he voted “no” on Trump’s bill.

The congressman said he initially supported the tax and spending legislation, but could not vote for changes to Medicaid voted for by the Senate.

