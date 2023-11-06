Share
News

Fox News Reporter Nearly Blown Up by Hamas Rocket During Live Broadcast

 By Johnathan Jones  November 6, 2023 at 4:43pm
Share

A Fox News reporter covering Israel’s war against terror was nearly struck by a rocket fired by Hamas from inside Gaza Friday as he and other journalists had converged near a kindergarten.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst was interviewed about the blast, which damaged the building and a number of vehicles, near Israel’s border with Gaza in the southern part of the country.

Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany was interviewed just a moment after the blast as alarms were still going off and while Israeli soldiers and police officers were converging on the area to check for injuries.

Shrapnel from the projectile, which had slipped past Israel’s Iron Dome system, could be seen embedded into walls.

“You can actually see a piece of the rocket,” Yingst told McEnany. “So, this is a small rocket and what you’re looking at is shrapnel from the rocket. They are collecting this as we speak.”

Trending:
Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Into Debate Moderator with Fiery Opening Statement

The reporter commented that Israel had been targeted by so many rockets that the Iron Dome could not keep up.

He also showed the network’s viewers a piece of the missile.

“That’s the engine from the rocket,” he said.

Yingst further explained that the Iron Dome system intentionally lets some rockets through if they are headed toward areas that have been evacuated.

The rationale is it preserves previous rockets that could be more effective to save lives in populated areas.

Related:
Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy to Israel - 'Smoke Those Terrorists'

A video Yingst later shared showed the moment the projectile exploded within 100 feet or so, he said, of where he and other reporters were stationed.

He said on his X page the video was taken by CNN photojournalist Matthias Somm.

Later, Yingst uploaded his own video on X in which he described the harrowing moment in which the missile exploded near him.

He offered the video as an example of how little time Israeli civilians have to react – less than 10 seconds – when a projectile is fired and not intercepted.

“It gives you a sense of just how little time people have in these southern communities to respond when there is rocket fire,” he said. “It is just by chance that no one was injured or killed.”

A Note from Our Founder:

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'You're Just Scum!' Haley Goes Nuclear on Ramaswamy After He Attacks Her Family
Watch: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Into Debate Moderator with Fiery Opening Statement
4 Current and Former Members of a Single Sheriff's Department Die of Apparent Suicides in 2-Day Span
'Heartbroken': Ex-Superbowl Champion Matt Ulrich Dies at 41
Texas Chemical Plant Explosion Leads to Shelter-in-Place Order and School Evacuation
See more...

Conversation