Fox News White House corespondent Peter Doocy, left, has fired back after he was accused by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right, of spreading misinformation while asking a question about hurricane relief on Monday.
Fox News White House corespondent Peter Doocy, left, has fired back after he was accused by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, right, of spreading misinformation while asking a question about hurricane relief on Monday.

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Provides 'Receipts' After Karine Jean-Pierre Called His Question 'Misinformation'

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2024 at 7:29am
After a Monday spat with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy fired back to rebut Jean-Pierre’s claims that he was peddling misinformation.

Doocy posted his response on X in a post with a caption that said he “brought receipts to hit back against the White House’s ‘misinformation’ claims against him.”

“Peter Doocy here outside the West Wing of the White House where, this week, one of my questions about foreign aid versus hurricane relief was called misinformation,” he said, inserting a clip from his Monday duel with Jean-Pierre.

“President Biden is fond of saying, show me your budget, and I will tell you what you value. If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values [that] there’s not enough money right now for people in North Carolina,” Doocy said Monday, as shown in the clip.

“That’s no, that is your whole, your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir,” Jean-Pierre then replied, according to the clip.

“I’ve got the information right here,” Doocy said after the clip of Monday’s exchange was complete. “The vice president is posting on social media about $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon.”

“President Biden is posting about how the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program is going to run out of funding if Congress does not come back.”

“To a lot of people watching these briefings, a taxpayer dollar is a taxpayer dollar is a taxpayer dollar. That is not misinformation. That is a fact,” he said.

The flow of funding to Lebanon when the Southeast is hurting was denounced on X by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“She has sent them $385 million this year, $157 million this week. Kamala gave Hurricane Helene victims $750 bucks. Americans can fire her soon,” she wrote.

Former President Donald Trump said that relief will arrive if he is elected president.

“Western North Carolina, and the whole state, for that matter, has been totally and incompetently mismanaged by Harris/Biden. They can’t get anything done properly, but I will make up for lost time, and do it right, when I get there. Hold on, and vote these horrible “public servants” out of office. They are incapable of doing the job, and Kamala is even, WORSE THAN BIDEN. MAGA2024!” he posted on Truth Social.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation