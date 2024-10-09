Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Provides 'Receipts' After Karine Jean-Pierre Called His Question 'Misinformation'

After a Monday spat with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy fired back to rebut Jean-Pierre’s claims that he was peddling misinformation.

Doocy posted his response on X in a post with a caption that said he “brought receipts to hit back against the White House’s ‘misinformation’ claims against him.”

“Peter Doocy here outside the West Wing of the White House where, this week, one of my questions about foreign aid versus hurricane relief was called misinformation,” he said, inserting a clip from his Monday duel with Jean-Pierre.

.@pdoocy brought receipts to hit back against the White House’s “misinformation” claims against him. pic.twitter.com/hM4Q5SldHj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 9, 2024

“President Biden is fond of saying, show me your budget, and I will tell you what you value. If he’s got money for people in Lebanon right now without Congress having to come back, what does it say about his values [that] there’s not enough money right now for people in North Carolina,” Doocy said Monday, as shown in the clip.

“That’s no, that is your whole, your whole premise of the question is misinformation, sir,” Jean-Pierre then replied, according to the clip.

The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

Are you a fan of Peter Doocy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2695 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

“I’ve got the information right here,” Doocy said after the clip of Monday’s exchange was complete. “The vice president is posting on social media about $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon.”

It’s crucial that Congress ensures that no critical disaster programs run out of funding ahead of their return in November. Congress, I urge you to swiftly provide the requested additional funding communities, like those impacted by Hurricane Helene, need. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 5, 2024

“President Biden is posting about how the Small Business Administration’s disaster loan program is going to run out of funding if Congress does not come back.”

“To a lot of people watching these briefings, a taxpayer dollar is a taxpayer dollar is a taxpayer dollar. That is not misinformation. That is a fact,” he said.

Dear Kamala Harris, North Carolina was flattened a few days ago and you just announced $157 BILLION to Lebanon Can you pretend to care about America at least just one time. FYI $750 wont help these families Sincerely,

EVERY American pic.twitter.com/XA7BiTazgs — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) October 6, 2024

The flow of funding to Lebanon when the Southeast is hurting was denounced on X by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

“She has sent them $385 million this year, $157 million this week. Kamala gave Hurricane Helene victims $750 bucks. Americans can fire her soon,” she wrote.

Former President Donald Trump said that relief will arrive if he is elected president.

“Western North Carolina, and the whole state, for that matter, has been totally and incompetently mismanaged by Harris/Biden. They can’t get anything done properly, but I will make up for lost time, and do it right, when I get there. Hold on, and vote these horrible “public servants” out of office. They are incapable of doing the job, and Kamala is even, WORSE THAN BIDEN. MAGA2024!” he posted on Truth Social.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.