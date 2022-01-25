Fox News Reporter Reveals What Biden Told Him on the Phone After President Cursed About Him

President Joe Biden called Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy on Monday, an hour after being caught on a hot mic cursing about Doocy.

Biden was having a meeting Monday with his Competition Council and members of his Cabinet. In the manner of all White House events when the media is allowed in, questions were shouted at the president, according to Fox News.

“Will you take questions on inflation, then?” Doocy said. “Do you think inflation will be a political liability ahead of the mid-terms?”

“No, it’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b—-,” Biden said to his Cabinet, a hot mic catching his words.

Doocy later appeared on the Fox News show “Hannity” to talk about the incident.

“My reaction, Sean, was delayed,” Doocy said on the show, noting that it was not until after the media had left the room that he realized what had taken place, after first not believing another reporter who told him what Biden had called him.

But that wasn’t the end of the story, Doocy said.

“Within about an hour of that exchange, he called my cell phone,” Doocy said.

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'” Doocy said, quoting Biden.

“And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving, moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You’ve got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it,” Doocy said.

Fox host Sean Hannity asked Doocy if Biden apologized.







“He cleared the air, and I appreciate it. We had a nice call,” Doocy said.

“That’s not an answer. That doesn’t sound like an apology,” Hannity said.

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal.’ And I told him that I appreciate him reaching out,” Doocy said.

“Hey, hey, Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now with all of this stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out this evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air,” Doocy said.

“I don’t need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking.”

Hannity said Biden owes Doocy a 20-minute interview.

Doocy said he’s ready to move on.

“I think that’s enough. That’s enough. So we can move on. We can now move forward.

“There will be years — three to seven years — of opportunities to ask him about different stuff,” Doocy said.

