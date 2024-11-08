Fox News Reporter Triggers Karine Jean-Pierre in First Post-Election Press Briefing: 'It's Unfair!'

No wonder she stormed away from the podium.

After all, she had no good answer because none exists.

At Thursday’s White House news conference, the first since President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre grew agitated and declared “it’s unfair” while responding to questions from Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News.

“This administration messaged to millions of Americans that they’re gonna wake up the day after the election, if Trump won, and have their rights stripped away, that democracy would crumble, and the president said today, ‘We’re gonna be OK,'” Heinrich said by way of prefacing her question.

“So how do you square that?” she added.

“I can square that,” Jean-Pierre replied.

The press secretary then proceeded to do no such thing. In fact, her comments merely highlighted the absurdity of Democrats’ hyperbolic campaign rhetoric.

Jean-Pierre spoke for more than a minute about respecting the election’s results and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. That is all well and good, of course, but she certainly did not “square” those comments with the pre-election hyperbole.

Did Democrats do lasting damage to America with their over the top campaign rhetoric? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (2434 Votes) No: 4% (103 Votes)

Thus, Heinrich pressed her.

The Fox reporter asked about the “message to people who are fearful based on what the messaging was about the stakes and what could happen.”

Jean-Pierre grew agitated.

“Now, you’re just twisting everything around, and that’s really unfair,” the press secretary replied.

More gaslighting ensued as Jean-Pierre reiterated her earlier point about President Joe Biden respecting the election results. Never mind that Heinrich asked about pre-election messaging.

“I do not appreciate having my words twisted,” Jean-Pierre finally said as she closed up a folder on the podium. Moments later, she walked away, abruptly ending the news conference.

Readers may watch the entire five-minute exchange between Jean-Pierre and Heinrich in the video below. The relevant segment began around the 3:25 mark.

On the whole, Jean-Pierre’s response to Heinrich made sense in one way but not in another.

It made sense, of course, because the press secretary personifies the modern Democratic Party’s loathsome DEI regime. In other words, she holds her position because of physical characteristics such as race, gender and sexuality. Otherwise, she has no skills relevant to her job.

The same holds true for Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden selected as his running mate in 2020 solely on account of her skin color and chromosomes — and who has repeatedly shown the same communication-related deficiencies as Jean-Pierre.

Had Harris struck voters as competent, then perhaps they might have rewarded her with the presidency. But she did not, so they did not.

In short, the 2024 election amounted to a repudiation of the core DEI principle that merit means nothing. Thus, in rejecting Harris, voters also rejected Jean-Pierre. Deep inside, the press secretary must know that. Hence her irritation.

On the other hand, Jean-Pierre’s response to Heinrich made no sense because, on substance, it did not constitute an answer.

For nearly four years, Biden has governed as if Trump’s movement posed an existential threat to democracy. The Biden regime has targeted the former president and his supporters for persecution.

Nor has Biden made any attempt to conceal his authoritarianism by couching it in soft language. In fact, the president made his war on MAGA the centerpiece of his 2024 State of the Union address.

Meanwhile, Harris herself likened Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Harris surrogates have followed her lead by smearing Trump supporters in the same fashion.

Now, the Biden-Harris regime plans to peacefully transfer power to “Hitler” himself?

As Heinrich correctly implied, either Democrats are lying now, or they lied before the election. Nothing else makes sense.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.