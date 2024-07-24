Fox News Sends Debate Challenge to Trump and Harris Campaigns 'Given That the Race Has Changed'

Fox News sent an invitation Wednesday to both the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigns, proposing a Sept. 17 debate in Pennsylvania.

“Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a Presidential Debate between VP Harris and former President Trump,” the letter from Fox News Media president Jay Wallace and Fox News vice president of politics Jessica Loker said.

“We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds. We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience,” Wallace and Loker continued.

“Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate.”

The Fox executives concluded, “In recognition of FOX News Media’s capabilities and reputation, we cordially extend an invitation to all concerned parties to discuss our proposal. We appreciate your consideration and look forward to the opportunity to foster informed political dialogue at this pivotal moment for our nation.”

Fox News has sent a letter to the Trump and Harris campaigns proposing a September 17 debate in Pennsylvania. The network is suggesting @BretBaier and @marthamaccallum as moderators. pic.twitter.com/QnMFNazoon — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 24, 2024

Fox reported that neither the Trump nor Harris campaigns had responded to their proposal yet.

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday that he would like the next presidential debate to be on Fox rather than ABC, as his campaign and Joe Biden’s had agreed to do prior to the latter dropping out of the race.

“My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September,” Trump wrote.

“Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC. Thank you!” he added.

My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September. Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 21, 2024

Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he’s open to debating Harris more than once.

“Absolutely. I’d want to. I think it’s important,” Trump said. “I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually.”

Minutes later, he noted that he had not committed to anything specific yet, the network reported.

“I haven’t agreed to anything. I agreed to a debate with Joe Biden,” Trump said.

Following Biden’s dismal performance against Trump during the June 27 CNN presidential debate, pressure mounted on him to drop out of the race, which he did on Sunday.

