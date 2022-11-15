Fox News Senior Political Analyst Believes Trump's Influence Has 'Begun to Fade'

As former President Donald Trump is expected to make a big announcement on Tuesday concerning the presidential race in 2024, Fox News’ Brit Hume and other political commentators believe that Trump’s era of popularity may actually be coming to an end.

“While he maintains real influence within the Republican Party, no two ways about that, but it has begun to fade,” Hume said on Monday on Fox, according to Mediate’s reposted video of the Fox clip.

Hume noted that Trump’s “antics” after the 2020 election may have turned many people against him.

“A great many people who were with him perhaps up until then began to move away from him. He never has really done anything to change that, he has continued to insist that the election was stolen from him, that he should be the real president and so forth,” Hume added.

Hume then continued to analyze favorability for Trump in light of the midterm election results.

Republicans were unable to gain control of the Senate, but the House does look like it will go to the Republicans, according to Reuters’ election updates.

However, the midterms did not end up being the “red wave” that many predicted.

More particularly, Hume pointed out that candidates who supported Trump’s claims about the 2020 election being rigged, “did not fair particularly well.”

“A lot of them did lose and a lot of them lost in races that they could have won. So I think that in terms of opinion and in terms of influence, his star has faded. That doesn’t mean he is not a big factor and that getting past him for the Republicans looking ahead to 2024 is going to be, it could be ugly. It could be bloody. Could be painful. Could cause enough Republicans who were for Trump to, you know, to move away, be disaffected in 2024. So that’s the hardest job they have, is to try to work around Trump,” Hume said.

Hume is not alone among political commentators and analysts who believe that Trump’s influence may not be as strong as it used to be among Republicans.

During a “Special Report” on Fox on Monday, Byron York, the chief political correspondent for the Washington Examiner, said that the results of the midterms, in particular, have hurt Trump’s image.

“The problem is, Trump has now lost a bunch of races … no indiscretion from Trump, no crazy thing he said has damaged him in the way that losing has damaged him,” York said.

York noted that Trump cannot be written off easily because he has survived a lot of fire over the years, but “he is diminished right now.”

Meanwhile, while Trump seems to be diminishing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is becoming popular and starting to have a real sway among conservatives, York also observed.

Ben Domenech, an editor at The Spectator, added that while Trump did transform the Republican Party in a way that was even helpful and appreciated by some, many are ready to move on from the era of his influence.

“But he’s also, I think, served his purpose in a way that I think that many Republicans are satisfied with and they would prefer now to move on. In a generational way, they’re tired of his act, they are tired of what he brings to the table, they would like to move on to his Trump-adjacent, still populous, still conservative, but less chaotic and more competent friend, Ron DeSantis,” Domenech said.

Public polling shows that Trump is not favorably viewed by the majority of Americans.

According to FiveThirtyEight, 54 percent of Americans have an unfavorable view of Trump while only 40 percent favorably view him.

With a seemingly growing animosity toward the former president, many are waiting to see what the response will be to Trump‘s announcement concerning 2024.

