Fox News Staffers Reveal Outlet Is Financially Backing Orgs Conservatives Despise - Report

A new report says Fox News is offering to match employee donations to groups and causes that are not aligned with its mostly conservative audience.

Some of those donations are to groups that fundamentally oppose Christians and conservatives.

The network that people who are mostly right of center have called home since the 1990s donates to their enemies anyway, Blaze Media reported Friday.

According to the outlet, which said it spoke to multiple sources who work or have worked for Fox News, there is a company program called Fox Giving through which employees can donate to charity.

The company will match donations of up to $1,000 for groups its employees support financially, the report said.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last year, the network’s parent, Fox Corp., said contributions through the Fox Giving portal exceeded $1.5 million for the fiscal year.

Unfortunately, some of the possible recipients of that money are despised by conservatives, according to Blaze Media.

Three current and former employees who spoke to the outlet said Fox News is willing to donate to groups such as Planned Parenthood, the Satanic Temple, the pro-LGBT Trevor Project and the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

“One source provided screenshots confirming the allegations, and two sources provided corroborating testimony,” the outlet reported.

In addition, it said, a current Fox employee took a Blaze Media employee “through the company portal and showed her some of the donation matches seen in the screenshots.”

One screenshot purported to show the company has deemed the Satanic Temple eligible for a company match of 100 percent.

Another showed abortion provider Planned Parenthood, also available for the 100 percent match, was described as “a trusted health care provider, an informed educator, a passionate advocate. Planned Parenthood delivers vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people across the United States, and around the world.”

According to Blaze Media, Fox News offers this disclaimer on what groups it will and will not match donations for:

“FOX will not match or provide volunteering rewards to: Donations to organizations that discriminate on the basis of a personal characteristic or attribute, including, but not limited to, age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, marital status … pregnancy or medical condition either in its selection of recipients of the organization’s services, funds, or other support; in delivery of services; or in its employment practices.”

A person who was described as a current Fox News employee said the company misleads its viewers into thinking it operates with the same morals and principles they do.

“Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise,” the person said. “Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it.”

The person concluded, “It offends me personally that this company acts like they support Christians and yet they’re literally willing to match a $1,000 donation to the Satanic Temple.”

Meanwhile, a person described as a former Fox News producer said things changed drastically inside the company once Tucker Carlson was ousted in April.

“It shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox’s core audience, which is a huge part of the country,” the person said. “They watch believing Fox is speaking for them, when in reality it’s a company participating in certain things that don’t match their audience’s values.”

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment by Blaze Media on the claims made by its former and current employees.

The Western Journal also reached out to the network for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

