Fox News Stands with CNN in Solidarity After Bomb Scare

Hours after CNN staff members were evacuated from the cable news network’s New York office on Wednesday, the head of human resources at the Fox News Channel sent a memo to that network’s employees.

In the document obtained and published by the Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Lord offered thoughts to those targeted and a blanket condemnation for any such acts.

“We condemn all attempted acts of violence against media organizations and our thoughts are with CNN for the safety of all of their employees,” he wrote.

Lord also made it clear that Fox News employees should feel safe in their workplaces despite the increased threat of violence.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to inform you that Fox News is taking ample precautions on the security front in our New York headquarters given the suspicious package found at CNN this morning,” he told colleagues.

According to the internal memo, network officials had already met with their security team and are treating this “with extra vigilance.”

Along with the measures already in place at the building, Lord said temporary steps had been taken to bolster security.

“All of the usual security protocols are already in place, some of which include roving patrols around the perimeter of the building, along with every incoming package being x-rayed and screened, which is a precaution taken by our mail room on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Explaining that the network takes employee security seriously, Lord encouraged everyone at Fox News to keep an eye out for anything that appeared out of place.

“The safety of all our employees is our number one priority and we work to ensure that here every day,” he wrote, advising anyone who sees “something suspicious” to call the company’s security operations center.

Following the CNN evacuation, which also affected adjacent businesses including a Whole Foods supermarket, network anchors continued to provide coverage from the sidewalk nearby.

58th street East of 9th Ave is closed off. pic.twitter.com/F3TYZWOzVX — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was among those who publicly condemned the attempted attacks on multiple targets.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” she wrote.

Sanders went on to promise a swift and severe law enforcement response.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” she wrote. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate action to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

