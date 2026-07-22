Fox News Star Crushes Lindsey Graham's Sister, Other Contenders in South Carolina Senate Poll

South Carolina voters still love former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy — so much, in fact, that a new poll says he would be their first choice for the Senate seat left open by the recent death of Republican Lindsey Graham.

Gowdy was a popular member of the House from 2011 to 2019. Since leaving Washington, he has been a Fox News host who has shown no sign of wanting to return to Washington

“Trey would be an amazing senator for South Carolina,” GOP Sen. Tim Scott said recently, according to Fox News.

Participants in a poll from Peak Insights agreed, according to Politico.

With an Aug. 11 primary looming for the Republican nomination for Graham’s seat, Gowdy was far ahead of everyone else at 38 percent support.

Rep. Ralph Norman had 13 percent support while Rep. Russell Fry and Sen. Darline Graham Nordone were at 9 percent support.

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Businessman Mark Lynch was next at 7 percent support, while outgoing Rep. Nancy Mace was at 6 percent support.

Nordone, the late senator’s sister, was appointed to fill her brother’s unexpired term. President Donald Trump has said that he is supporting her to be elected to a full six-year term.

The poll of 900 voters had a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

The poll asked respondents what their vote would be considering Trump’s endorsement of Nordone.

Gowdy remained on top with 35 percent support. Nordone picked up seven percentage points to garner 16 percent support, second behind Gowdy.

In response to the poll, a Gowdy representative said he “has not had any conversations about the open Senate seat and does not have any interest in it.”

It’s official. I’m running to represent South Carolina in the United States Senate. 🇺🇸 Today, I’m stepping forward to carry my brother Lindsey’s legacy on behalf of the people of South Carolina. President Trump told me, “Run, Darline, Run.” With his support, I’m running all the… pic.twitter.com/2k9CVOJJuc — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) July 20, 2026

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump called Nordone “a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot.”

“Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country, and the State of South Carolina,” Trump wrote.

Trump wrote that “there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey.”

“Darline, who comes from an absolutely incredible family, has been a WINNER all of her life and, should she accept, has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for U.S. Senate in South Carolina,” Trump posted.

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