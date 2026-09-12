Fox News Stars Mourn the Brutal Murder of a Beloved 'Fan Who Became a Friend'

Fox News stars and friends of Andrew Wimsatt expressed sadness and shock on social media Thursday at the news of his brutal murder in Austin, Texas.

Host Greg Gutfeld wrote on X, “This person was murdered this week in Austin Texas. He was one of the sweetest most helpful persons I’ve ever met. Supremely gentle. Willing to do just about anything for another person. And he was stabbed to death on a street at 11 am in the morning. For no reason other than a maniac was free to roam the streets. Rest in peace Andrew. We won’t forget you.”

This person was murdered this week in Austin Texas. He was one of the sweetest most helpful persons I’ve ever met. Supremely gentle. Willing to do just about anything for another person. And he was stabbed to death on a street at 11 am in the morning. For no reason other than… https://t.co/PGuL64Std1 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 10, 2026

Kat Timpf, also of Fox News, said on X that Wimsatt was a good man whose kindness was legendary.

“I’m too shocked, disgusted and angry to really even be commenting at this point, but I will anyway,” she began. “Andrew was a fan who became a friend. Cam and I just had lunch with him in [Fort] Worth in June, when he drove from Austin to see my return to the stage after my father’s sudden death in May.”

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“Andrew was a rare person: Genuinely kind just for the sake of it; it quite clearly never occurred to him to expect anything in return,” she continued. “I am haunted and horrified thinking of his final moments, and beyond furious that this was the end the world gave him, the same world that he’d always gone out of his way to make a better place. We all love you Andrew, and we always will. Your kindness made you a legend.”

I’m too shocked, disgusted and angry to really even be commenting at this point, but I will anyway. Andrew was a fan who became a friend. Cam and I just had lunch with him in Forth Worth in June, when he drove from Austin to see my return to the stage after my father’s sudden… https://t.co/osbqwteKv6 — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 10, 2026

Fox News Contributor Tyrus called him a “special fan,” who always gleamed with positivity.

“@ajwimsatt was murdered while sitting on a park bench enjoying some sun on his face … Andrew was a special fan he loved the @Gutfeldfox show he began making clips of my segments when the show was once a week,” Tyrus explained. “He came to my stand up shows … took care of his mother… always positive… he was kind man 62 years old fragile looking but had a monster laugh.”

He added, “I was honored to know him I was honored he cared so much and honored that my jokes and thoughts brought him joy… stabbed from behind by an absolute disgusting coward subhuman peace of s*** … who after strapping him over and over walked off at had a nice lunch at McDonald’s.”

Walter Kirn, who appeared on Gutfeld’s show, praised Wimsatt for going out of his way to “make clips of my jokes & comments & send them to me.”

“Not many strangers will go out of their way to give another that kind of encouragement. He did it unflaggingly. I’m shattered.”

David Burge, who was friends with Wimsatt, honored him on X with highlights of his life, including that he was a “well respected civil engineer who worked in highway design and transportation research, a bit of a gentle avuncular Southern gentleman who was at the same time an afficionado of punk rock, pop surrealism art, and Midcentury Modern.”

“He was also a supporter of libertarian causes, particularly free speech on campus,” Burge explained. “Supernice as they come, never an angry word about anyone, which makes this all the more incomprehensible … RIP and Godspeed, Busty.”

Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu, 26, was charged with murder for stabbing the 62-year-old Wimsatt to death on Sept. 7, KTBC-TV reported.

According to an affidavit, a woman found Wimsatt’s body in a park late that night and told police he had extensive injuries.

Video footage from a neighborhood HOA showed a white man in a button-down shirt and dark shorts on a bench that morning, then a few minutes later, a black man with a knife came up behind him and began stabbing him in the neck.

Wimsatt tried to defend himself, but was unable to fend off the attack and succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities canvassed the neighborhood and found an SUV belonging to Ogbodiegwu’s family that was registered to an address near the park.

Detectives spoke with Ogbodiegwu at that address, and realized he matched the description of the suspect seen in multiple videos.

Ogbodiegwu reportedly gave police conflicting information and even claimed to have a twin, but couldn’t tell them the name of his twin.

In addition, police conducted a residential search and found a trash bag in an outdoor bin containing clothing, shoes, and a knife. The clothing matched the video description of the suspect, while the sweatpants had red stains on them. The knife tested positive for blood, according to the affidavit.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release a motive for the killing, but investigators believe it was likely a random attack.

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