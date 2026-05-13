Fox News Veterans Mourn Unexpected Death of Former Executive: 'He Will Be Missed by Many'

Fox News veterans reacted with sadness to the sudden death of longtime TV executive and producer Michael Clemente.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 70-year-old Clemente passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday.

Martha MacCallum, editor and anchor of Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” praised Clemente on the social media platform X.

“Saddened by this news,” MacCallum wrote. “Michael was a pro and a kind man and he will be missed by many. We shared a love for Cape Cod. May he Rest in Peace.”

Saddened by this news. Michael was a pro and a kind man and he will be missed by many. We shared a love for Cape Cod. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/l2D8qj64Ms$ — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) May 12, 2026

Bill O’Reilly, once a fixture in Fox News’ primetime lineup, lauded Clemente as “an old school journalist who sought verifiable facts,” per the Reporter.

“Excellent family guy as well,” O’Reilly added. “Deep respect.”

Likewise, Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, remembered Clemente’s exemplary professional and personal qualities.

“I woke up this morning in Jerusalem to sad news about my dear friend Michael Clemente,” Huckabee wrote Sunday on X.

“I worked w/ Michael at Fox from 2008-2015 & he later was EP of my daily TV show at TBN. A true pro, TV pioneer & as loyal a friend as one can have. I will miss this guy!” the ambassador added.

I woke up this morning in Jerusalem to sad news about my dear friend Michael Clemente. I worked w/ Michael at Fox from 2008-2015 & he later was EP of my daily TV show at TBN. A true pro, TV pioneer & as loyal a friend as one can have. I will miss this guy! https://t.co/8SCya2Fh6A — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 10, 2026

Conservatives, of course, do not always agree with one another. In mourning Clemente, however, Fox News veterans stood united.

For instance, podcaster and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly no longer shares Huckabee’s positive views on Israel.

Kelly does, however, share Huckabee’s fondness for Clemente.

“Very sad to hear this,” Kelly wrote on X regarding Clemente’s death. “We worked closely together for years on some huge events at Fox. He was extremely dedicated to the job, cared deeply and always made me laugh. Prayers for his family.”

Very sad to hear this. We worked closely together for years on some huge events at Fox. He was extremely dedicated to the job, cared deeply and always made me laugh. Prayers for his family. https://t.co/yX8e76NVNz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 13, 2026

Fox News parted ways with Clemente in July 2016, shortly after CEO Roger Ailes resigned in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, per Politico. Clemente’s departure, however, had nothing to do with those allegations.

Clemente later served as CEO of Newsmax, where he left by “mutual decision” in July 2019, per Mediaite.

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