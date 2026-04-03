Fox News' Will Cain Sounds Alarm as NASA Scientists Continue to Turn Up Missing or Dead

If one is an accident and two is a trend, what does that make seven?

In a segment that aired on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” host Will Cain called attention to seven high-profile scientists and others with connections to sensitive government research who recently have turned up missing or dead.

Then, near the end of the segment, Cain highlighted the “overlap” between those seven cases.

“There’s a story that caught our attention,” Cain said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. “We’re talking about a number of U.S. scientists — some connected to very sensitive research — who have died or disappeared. Let’s break down what we know so far.”

The host then walked to a nearby screen that featured photos of the dead and missing.

“I’m going to start with Carl Grillmair,” Cain said. “Carl Grillmair, pictured here, was an astrophysicist at Caltech. He worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems. Now, he was shot and killed at his home just two months ago.”

Next, the host turned to an unexplained death from two years ago.

“Then there’s Frank Maiwald,” Cain added. “He was a senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, focused on advanced satellite systems. And he died nearly two years ago, but his cause of death has never been made public.”

Cain then identified four individuals with similar connections who have all vanished.

“Meanwhile, Monica Reza — Monica Reza, also reportedly connected to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab project — she went missing last summer while hiking in California. No trace,” the host added. “It keeps going. There’s William McCasland, a retired Air Force general. He, too, is missing. He’s a former head of Air Force Research Lab, and oversaw advanced space and surveillance programs. He’s been missing since February. Reports say he once oversaw funding connected to a project that also included Monica Reza.”

As Cain then explained, two of the four missing individuals have connections to the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, famous for its role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II.

“Now, there’s more,” the host continued. “To New Mexico: Melissa Casias. She has been missing since last summer. She worked at Los Alamos National Lab. She had an administrative role, but reportedly also had security clearances. Just months earlier, she went missing. So, too, did Anthony Chavez — also connected to Los Alamos, an engineer. He disappeared during a walk. No signs. No answers.”

The story that caught Cain’s attention appeared last week in the Daily Mail and focused on Casias in particular.

“In a classified lab, or just a high clearance lab, they would basically be in the know on what’s going on,” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker said of Casias, whom he characterized as a prime target for kidnapping. “And it wouldn’t be the first time their administrative assistant has been targeted.”

“And then, finally,” Cain continued, “there’s Nuno Loureiro. You remember Nuno Loureiro — he was the MIT researcher focused on nuclear fusion and was shot and killed in his Massachusetts home last December. It was the case of the Brown shooter — it’s a separate case, with no confirmed links to others.”

The host concluded by speculating about possible connections in these seven cases.

“But here’s the key point,” he said, “authorities have not connected these cases. But look at the overlap. The same handful of institutions: NASA, Air Force Research, Los Alamos Laboratory. So could they be connected? Or is this something else entirely?”

SHOCKING: Fox News’ Will Cain exposes that several high-profile scientists and top-secret military officials have recently gone missing or been found dead. —Carl Grillmair: Astrophysicist at Caltech. “He worked on a NASA-supported space telescope project and infrared systems.… pic.twitter.com/k8Peb0QOVl — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) April 2, 2026

According to CBS News, authorities believe that 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente shot and killed Loureiro at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Dec. 15, two days after Valente allegedly murdered two students during a mass shooting at Brown University, where Valente once attended graduate school.

MIT had recently named Loureiro director of its Plasma Science and Fusion Center, according to CBS.

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