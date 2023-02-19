Fox 'Outnumbered' Hosts Become Visibly Emotional Discussing Horrific New Jersey Bullying Scandal

Several panelists on the Fox News show “Outnumbered” broke down in tears last week while discussing the horrific bullying of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch, who committed suicide days after a video of her being savagely beaten at school went viral.

Kuch, a student at Central Regional High School in Ocean County, New Jersey, was found dead at her home on Feb. 3, two days after a grotesque video of her being viciously assaulted in a school hallway circulated online.

In one disturbing clip, the teen is seen walking down the hallway with her boyfriend when she was suddenly hit in the face with a water bottle and repeatedly kicked, slapped and punched by a female student.

Kuch got trampled as her boyfriend leaped into action trying to protect her while the deranged attacker continued to pull her hair and hit her.

At one point, as the victim was unconscious on the floor, she was taunted by the attacker who said, “That’s what you get, stupid b***h!”

WARNING: The video below shows graphic violence and may be disturbing for some viewers.

Fourteen-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life the day after a video was posted online of her being savagely beaten by bullies at school. pic.twitter.com/UyOEaIslbK — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 13, 2023

According to Kuch’s distraught father, Michael Kuch, a group of bullies mercilessly mocked and threatened his daughter on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat after the attack.

“Adriana reportedly faced months of bullying from fellow classmates at the local high school,” Fox News reported.

Last Thursday, other students at Central Regional High School revealed that they too have been viciously bullied.

The students made the heart-wrenching revelations at a school board meeting of the Central Regional School District.

The disclosures elicited emotional reactions from “Outnumbered” panelists on Friday.

“This is so hard to watch,” co-host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery said as her eyes teared up.

Co-host Emily Compagno agreed, as she fought back tears.

“I can’t imagine feeling so unheard and so unseen,” Compagno said in a trembling voice. “These poor children … I can’t imagine what their parents feel.”







“Outnumbered” guest Dagen McDowell, a Fox Business anchor, slammed school officials, saying they did nothing to stop the bullying.

“These people in this school district did nothing,” she said.

“And after this child killed herself, the superintendent — who did resign over the weekend — publicly tried to blame that child’s parents. He talked publicly to the Daily Mail and revealed details about this child’s father’s life.”

In an email interview with the U.K. Daily Mail, the previous superintendent, Triantafillos Parlapanides, said young Kuch had been offered counseling for “drugs,” and said her father had cheated on her mother, leading to her mother’s suicide. The father then married the woman he’d had an affair with and moved her into the home as Kuch’s stepmother, the superintendent told the newspaper.

“We tried helping her several time but mother’s suicide was a major reason she started making poor choices,” he wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

(Asked to comment on that, Michael Kuch, was damning. “I don’t know how to respond to his insane deflection,” he told the newspaper.)

McDowell also torched the school’s acting superintendent, Douglas Corbett, for his cowardly response. According to the Asbury Park Press, Corbett said “communication” was the school district’s real issue.

“The biggest problem is communication and one of the things I am definitely going to do better is highlight the good things,” he said at a media briefing Thursday, the Press reported. “The services that we provide so that parents and students understand that we are here to help.”

McDowell, who said she had been bullied and beaten up during her youth, said like Adriana Kuch, she never told her parents because she didn’t want them to worry.

She said bullying is much worse these days because of social media, where disgusting videos of group beatdowns go viral so the victim has to relive the trauma on a much larger scale.

Kennedy, a mom of two, recounted that one of her daughters had been bullied at school, and when she complained to officials, they did nothing.

“It is not just that school … It is across the country,” she lamented.

Panelist Dr. Marc Siegel, a physician and professor at NYU’s Langone Medical Center, cited statistics from the Centers for Disease Control indicating that “56 percent of girls, according to CDC, in the last year expressed deep sadness. One out of three threatened suicide. Bullying has a lot to do with this, and social media is fanning it.”

By now, many of us have seen sickening online videos of children being savagely beaten at school, often by groups of bullies.

What’s most disturbing is the nonchalant attitude of other students, some of whom gleefully cheer on the beatdowns.

Shockingly, even teachers are victims of unruly students, who punch and yell profanities at them as their peers laugh in the background.

The increasing instances of violent bullying appear to reflect a sickening decay that’s infesting American schools and society at large. Something must be done now to stem this tragedy.

