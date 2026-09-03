Fox Parts Ways with Longtime Anchor Maria Bartiromo

Fox News Media is parting ways with longtime anchor Maria Bartiromo, according to a report from Variety.

“Effective today, Maria Bartiromo is no longer with Fox News Media,” the company announced in a statement.

Bartiromo has been a prominent presence on both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

The network’s statement didn’t give a reason for the development, but the Variety report shared one theory about the abrupt change in the star’s status:

“Bartiromo has increasingly reveled in right-wing politics, and some of her on-air remarks during Fox shows have spurred speculation about why a top-tier business journalist was going down rabbit holes and bringing up conspiracy theories,” the entertainment news outlet commented.

For example, it said, she recently had to read an on-air apology “after entrepreneur and ‘Shark Tank’ personality Kevin O’Leary, appeared on her program a month earlier and made the false accusation that detractors of a data center he wanted to build in Utah were being funded by China.”

Bartiromo joined Fox Business Network in 2013 after spending more than two decades at CNBC.

Did you enjoy Maria Bartiromo’s work on Fox? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (1155 Votes) No: 6% (77 Votes)

At CNBC, she became known for covering financial markets and interviewing business leaders and political leaders.

Her move to Fox News expanded her role from financial television into political and general-news programming.

Bartiromo later became the host of “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business.

The program focused on business, financial markets, economic policy, and political developments.

She also hosted “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel. That show featured interviews and discussions about national politics, government, and the economy.

Bartiromo’s Fox programs regularly included interviews with elected officials, administration officials, business executives, and other public figures.

The network’s announcement said that going forward, it plans to change the name of “Mornings With Maria” to “Mornings With FOX Business.”

Rather than assign a single host, Fox Business will use rotating hosts.

No replacement for Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” program has yet been announced.

Vanity Fair’s Aidan McLaughlin noted the abrupt nature of the move, calling Fox’s announcement “a terse statement.”

🚨 Maria Bartiromo out at Fox News per a terse statement pic.twitter.com/wUorOZzPXO — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) September 3, 2026



The New York Times also noted the “abrupt” nature of Bartiromo’s exit.

The outlet referred to her as “a fierce backer” of President Donald Trump, and appeared to tie her departure to her assertion that Trump’s 2020 election loss “was the result of fraud and election irregularities.”

“Her conduct became a focal point of two major defamation lawsuits against Fox News, from the voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic,” the New York Times reported. “Fox settled its suit with Dominion for $787.5 million in 2023; the Smartmatic case continues.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.