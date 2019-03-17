SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Fox Removes Judge Jeanine Episode After Controversial Ilhan Omar Remarks

×
By James Luksic
Published March 17, 2019 at 10:41am
Print

Fox News has reportedly suspended Judge Jeanine Pirro on the heels of her controversial remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s patriotism and whether the Minnesota Democrat respects U.S. laws.

As of Sunday morning, the host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” hadn’t lost her job, according to CNN.

According to CNN, a suspension was neither formally announced nor denied by Fox. “Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith” replaced the judge’s show Saturday night.

As for the precise reason, the network didn’t comment about the swapping of programs, Deadline reported.

During her program on Saturday, March 9, Pirro asked in reference to Omar: “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

TRENDING: Fox Removes Judge Jeanine Episode After Controversial Ilhan Omar Remarks

Do you think Jeanine Pirro should lose her job on Fox News?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Fox News issued a statement  the following day that said, “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” the network added.

Rep. Omar, who has been accused of anti-Semitism due to remarks of her own, tweeted her gratitude to the network about their rebuke of the judge’s commentary.

Pirro hadn’t received much reassurance from Fox colleagues. “Special Report with Bret Baier” producer Hufsa Kamal tweeted her displeasure of the judge’s remarks.

President Trump expressed his support of the Fox News host in a tweet on Sunday morning.

RELATED: Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment

As of Sunday morning, Pirro hadn’t publicly apologized for the March 9 statements.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×