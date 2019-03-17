Fox Removes Judge Jeanine Episode After Controversial Ilhan Omar Remarks

Fox News has reportedly suspended Judge Jeanine Pirro on the heels of her controversial remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar’s patriotism and whether the Minnesota Democrat respects U.S. laws.

As of Sunday morning, the host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine” hadn’t lost her job, according to CNN.

According to CNN, a suspension was neither formally announced nor denied by Fox. “Scandalous: The Trial of William Kennedy Smith” replaced the judge’s show Saturday night.

As for the precise reason, the network didn’t comment about the swapping of programs, Deadline reported.

During her program on Saturday, March 9, Pirro asked in reference to Omar: “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the U.S. Constitution?”

Fox News issued a statement the following day that said, “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar.”

“They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” the network added.

Rep. Omar, who has been accused of anti-Semitism due to remarks of her own, tweeted her gratitude to the network about their rebuke of the judge’s commentary.

Thank you, @FoxNews. No one’s commitment to our constitution should be questioned because of their faith or country of birth. https://t.co/haqm7NWRw0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 11, 2019

Pirro hadn’t received much reassurance from Fox colleagues. “Special Report with Bret Baier” producer Hufsa Kamal tweeted her displeasure of the judge’s remarks.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

President Trump expressed his support of the Fox News host in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

As of Sunday morning, Pirro hadn’t publicly apologized for the March 9 statements.

