SECTIONS
US News
Print

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

By Savannah Pointer
at 5:23pm
Print

Fox News reporter Grif Jenkins was at the southern border of the United States when what appeared to be a raft of would-be illegal immigrants tried to cross the border.

Jenkens was in the city of McAllen, Texas, earlier this week, reporting on the border when he decided to go down to the Rio Grande river, which divides Texas and Mexico, to see if he could sight any crossings.

Footage shared by “Fox and Friends” shows Jenkins moving toward the river as he saw a raft, loaded down with what appeared to be a family, escorted by a smuggler.

“We’ve been hiding in the bushes waiting to witness one of these crossings,” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins said during a “Fox & Friends” segment that aired on Tuesday.

“They’re coming right now,” Jenkins continued as he began to journey through the bushes to a river. “You can see they’ve got a family in a raft.”

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

Do you think a border wall would make a big difference?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

When the smuggler saw the reporter and his big camera, he paddled back toward the Mexico side of the river.

“So what we’re witnessing now is clearly a family that was being brought over by that smuggler that was paddling in the raft. This is an attempt to illegally cross, and they’ve gone back over there,” Jenkins said.

After the raft began to turn, Jenkins attempted to initiate communication with those on the raft, but with no results.

Jenkins yelled out to a group as they paddled down the river: “Excuse me, sir, were you trying to cross into America illegally?”

“We seem to have foiled this attempt, but officials tell us that he’s probably just going to look for another spot,” he added.

That wasn’t Jenkins only brush with illegal border crossings during his reporting in McAllen.

The same reporter attempted to interview individuals who had successfully crossed the border who could be seen walking, followed by what appeared to be a border agent.

When he asked the group if they crossed illegally, they admitted that they did.

RELATED: Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

“Can you tell me, is it an illegal crossing? Yes? But you came anyway?” he asked.

“Well why did you come, is what I’m asking you. Can you tell me why you came illegally?” Jenkins asked an unknown woman.

The woman answered, telling the Fox reporter that it was “the situation in Honduras.”

“You cannot have work in there because the criminals will always get your money,” the woman said.

On Monday, Jenkins did a report about the solution to the growing problem of illegal immigrants.

Jenkins said that where he was located, ”this border is already overwhelmed.”

“Just in the last 3 weeks, here in the Rio Grande Valley sector, they’ve had more than 12,700 illegal aliens apprehended.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Dick Morris

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona.Matt York / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.