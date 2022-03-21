Share
News

Fox Reporter Rescued After Ukraine, Polish Militaries Join Forces with Brave Civilians

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2022 at 11:28am
Share

Keeping a lid on the details, the founder of the group that helped rescue wounded Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall from Ukraine explained that the simple act of saving the correspondent was part of a delicate and complex secret mission.

Speaking Monday on “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News, Sarah Verardo, co-founder of the group “Save Our Allies,” spoke about the organization’s work.

Hall was wounded near Kyiv in an attack that killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Hall is currently at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, according to Fox.

His rescue required the cooperation of the Pentagon and Defense Department as well as the Ukraine and Polish militaries, Fox reported.

“This is a very complex situation, but we have people on our team that are willing to go into harm’s way to protect those from evil,” Verardo told “America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino.

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

=

“And especially when we got that call for help from Fox, we could not move quickly enough to mobilize a multinational effort to secure Ben’s extraction from a very dangerous combat zone,” she said.

The March 14 attack has been blamed on Russia, according to CBS. Kyiv has been under almost constant shelling in the past week.

“This is an operation that typically would take months to plan, as well as coordination from multiple government agencies and countries. And our team, led by a gentleman that we will call Seaspray is a special operations and intelligence veteran that is very experienced in precision extraction in hostile environments,” Verardo told Perino.

“And when we got the call from Fox and, of course, my 10-year long relationship with Fox, and we all know how supportive you are to so many different causes, we could not move quickly enough to make sure that Ben, not only his extraction, but he was stabilized through field medicine by our team that is also led by trauma surgeons, experienced in military battlefield trauma, as well as our team of special operations veterans and intelligence community veterans,” she said.

Related:
Here Are the Deep State Officials Who Told Us Hunter Biden's Laptop Was 'Russian Disinformation'

Verardo said that rescuers “moved heaven and earth to move Ben not only quickly out of an active, hostile combat zone, but safely due to the grave condition he was in and his injuries.”

Verardo told Perino she co-founded the group in August with three “amazing friends and special operations veterans” during the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Their goal was “rescuing and protecting and preserving human life, even if our own government would not do it,” she said.

“We felt this moral obligation to our wartime allies and that happened not only in Afghanistan and continues to, but now we’re doing the work with ‘Save Our Allies’ in Ukraine,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kamala Harris Reportedly Irked by What Biden Staffers Did When She Walked Into the Room
Russia's Onslaught Grinds to a Halt, But What's Developing in Ukraine Now Hints the Worst Is Yet to Come
Police Department Unleashes on Judge After Suspect in Two Murder Cases Is Set Free
Biden SCOTUS Nominee Says She 'Can't' Define the Word 'Woman' Because She's 'Not a Biologist'
NYC Elites Named as DOJ Accidentally Posts List of Alleged Prostitution Clients
See more...

Conversation