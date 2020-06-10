A live news segment went off the rails after a leftist and a civil rights attorney clashed during a debate about defunding the police.

The showdown happened during a live Tuesday episode of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Sparks initially flew after Hannity turned to Leo Terrell, a civil rights attorney, to address the failure of Democratic leadership in major U.S. cities such as Chicago.

The lawyer used the opportunity to highlight how Hannity’s other guest, left-wing activist Cornel West, refused to address a core issue in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

“I’ll speak to you, Dr. West, black man to black man,” Terrell said. “There’s looting going on and you’re trying to conflate protesting and police misconduct.”

TRENDING: Chicago Mayor Begs Businesses To Stay as Major Retailer Mulls Abandoning City

As Terrell began, West interrupted.

Within 10 seconds, the conversation devolved into a shouting match between the two men that came to a head when West called his opponent “my brother.”

“You are not my brother. You are hurting black people by taking this position,” Terrell shot back. “You are taking the wrong position!”

Should Hannity invite these men back to his show? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 60% (254 Votes) 40% (169 Votes)

“Are you a Christian?” West asked. “Then check yourself, Negro.”

“You have lost control,” Terrell answered.

“You are a dinosaur,” he continued. “You have lost it, sir. I am not part of your group.”

Watch the explosive encounter below.

Hannity eventually gave up, announcing that the two would be invited back at a later date for a more orderly discussion.

RELATED: 'Gone With the Wind' Sales Are Through the Roof After HBO Yanked It from Streaming Service

The spat highlights a larger divide in America over the question of police brutality and the sometimes-violent protests that spawned after deadly encounters with law enforcement went viral.

West previously called the protests a “moment of reckoning” for America.

“This is America’s moment of reckoning,” @cornelwest says of the mass protests across the U.S. in response to George Floyd’s killing. It is “the American empire imploding — its foundations being shaken with uprisings from below.” https://t.co/3b9yGo9xYb pic.twitter.com/uFy86mE7p3 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) June 1, 2020

While it looks like Tuesday’s debate between the two men ended in little more than a stalemate, the two are likely to meet again.

Despite the fact that the first encounter was dubbed the “Battle of the Year,” Terrell said he looked forward to engaging with West in another debate sometime soon.

Battle of the Year? I look forward to a new debate with @CornelWest on @seanhannity https://t.co/Q6fJOMaz9d — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) June 10, 2020

It remains to be seen if the next encounter on Hannity’s show will be as chaotic as the first.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.