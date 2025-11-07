Fox Sports Fires Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez After His Stabbing and Arrest

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has gotten the sack from Fox Sports.

The one-time play-caller will not be returning to his analyst role after an October arrest that followed his alleged assault on a truck driver in Indianapolis.

He is being replaced by former New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

“We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network,” Fox Sports said in a statement on Friday, according to ESPN. “There will be no further comment at this time.”

Sanchez, a college standout at the University of Southern California who spent his most notable NFL years with the New York Jets, is charged with a felony in relation to the Oct. 4 confrontation that led to his being stabbed in the chest.

The apparently inebriated Sanchez, in town to cover the Oct. 5 Colts-Raiders game, grew enraged because the driver had parked his work truck in an area where Sanchez was running wind sprints — at midnight.

Sanchez was charged with battery resulting in injury (a felony), public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, according to the New York Post.

Sanchez, who is free on bond, according to ESPN, has declined to comment on the incident.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 11, ESPN reported, though it is questionable whether it will actually take place then.

“This incident should never have happened,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“What began as a disagreement between a 38-year-old former professional athlete and a 69-year-old man should not have escalated into violence or left anyone seriously injured. As with any case, we will follow the facts and the law wherever they lead.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Sanchez is facing a civil suit from the truck driver, according to the celebrity website TMZ.

Fox is also being sued by the driver, TMZ reported.

Brees, meanwhile, said in a statement that he looks forward to joining the Fox team.

“I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team,” the statement said, according to ESPN.

“I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”

