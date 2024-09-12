Fox Weather Covers Camera Lens and Cuts Feed Over Man Carrying a Trump Flag

When the high tide of intense political emotions collides with the need of TV weather reporters to stand outside, it’s trolling time.

Recently in Morgan City, Louisiana, the arrival of Hurricane Francie, which rapidly dwindled to a tropical depression, brought a Fox News weather reporter out in the rain.

But the intrepid nature of the reporter was matched by the fervor of one lone Trump supporter.

Even though I do like politics I thank @foxweather for trying to keep them out of their stream. pic.twitter.com/3k0pd2bxbS — UtahProudAmerican (@utproudamerican) September 12, 2024

As the camera focused on the reporter, who was tossed a set-up question by the station’s anchor, a flag-bearing Trump backer — yelling for all the world to hear — entered the frame.

Before anything could be said about the weather, the camera caught the Trump supporter running along the rain-soaked street, proclaiming something that was largely swept away in the wind.

The reporter, deciding that natural storms were one thing and political ones were a whole different type of disaster waiting to happen, tried to put his hand over the camera as the Trump supporter scurried off to parts unknown after completing his trip across the camera frame.

“We’re gonna have to throw it back to the studio,” the reporter said.

The stunt drew comments with a Facebook poster using the name Carley Webster wrote, “Morgan City can’t take nothing serious man … big shoutout to Andrew Jackson for this … keep waving that flag!!

A poster on X who shared the video felt differently.

“Even though I do like politics I thank @foxweather for trying to keep them out of their stream,” a poster using the name UtahProudAmerican wrote. Over at a site called Modernity News , a moral was drawn. 🤣 New small town LEGEND right there!!! — Chris Thomas (@Chris_Thomas002) September 12, 2024 “The optics are perfect. There’s a storm brewing, the media is pumping out fear and trying to cover up the truth, while Trump’s supporters will run through natural disasters for him,” the site wrote. I can only picture a bunch of guys at the local dive, chucking darts and drinking beer. They look outside and see a reporter in front of the camera. One of the guys says “next beer is on me for whoever streaks by the camera with the Trump flag.” Ol’ Jim says “Hold my beer.” — The Patriot Dog (@Bolt71D) September 12, 2024

An X poster using the name The Patriot Dog preferred a less political interpretation. “I can only picture a bunch of guys at the local dive, chucking darts and drinking beer. They look outside and see a reporter in front of the camera,” he wrote. “One of the guys says ‘next beer is on me for whoever streaks by the camera with the Trump flag.’ Ol’ Jim says ‘Hold my beer,'” he wrote.

