Share
News
During a Fox News weather report in Morgan City, Louisiana, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, circled, ran behind the reporter with a Trump flag, prompting him to cover the screen.
During a Fox News weather report in Morgan City, Louisiana, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, circled, ran behind the reporter with a Trump flag, prompting him to cover the screen. (@utproudamerican / X screen shot)

Fox Weather Covers Camera Lens and Cuts Feed Over Man Carrying a Trump Flag

 By Jack Davis  September 12, 2024 at 7:06am
Share

When the high tide of intense political emotions collides with the need of TV weather reporters to stand outside, it’s trolling time.

Recently in Morgan City, Louisiana, the arrival of Hurricane Francie, which rapidly dwindled to a tropical depression, brought a Fox News weather reporter out in the rain.

But the intrepid nature of the reporter was matched by the fervor of one lone Trump supporter.

Trending:
Watch: Kamala Harris Tries to Escape Question About Economic Plan as Latest Interview Looks Rough

As the camera focused on the reporter, who was tossed a set-up question by the station’s anchor, a flag-bearing Trump backer — yelling for all the world to hear — entered the frame.

Before anything could be said about the weather, the camera caught the Trump supporter running along the rain-soaked street, proclaiming something that was largely swept away in the wind.

The reporter, deciding that natural storms were one thing and political ones were a whole different type of disaster waiting to happen, tried to put his hand over the camera as the Trump supporter scurried off to parts unknown after completing his trip across the camera frame.

“We’re gonna have to throw it back to the studio,” the reporter said.

Was this an overreaction from the reporter?

The stunt drew comments with a Facebook poster using the name Carley Webster wrote, “Morgan City can’t take nothing serious man … big shoutout to Andrew Jackson for this … keep waving that flag!!

A poster on X who shared the video felt differently.

“Even though I do like politics I thank @foxweather for trying to keep them out of their stream,” a poster using the name UtahProudAmerican wrote.
Over at a site called Modernity News, a moral was drawn.

“The optics are perfect. There’s a storm brewing, the media is pumping out fear and trying to cover up the truth, while Trump’s supporters will run through natural disasters for him,” the site wrote.


An X poster using the name The Patriot Dog preferred a less political interpretation.

“I can only picture a bunch of guys at the local dive, chucking darts and drinking beer. They look outside and see a reporter in front of the camera,” he wrote.

“One of the guys says ‘next beer is on me for whoever streaks by the camera with the Trump flag.’ Ol’ Jim says ‘Hold my beer,'” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Disney Sued for Resurrecting Actor 22 Years After His Death with CGI, Putting Him in a Movie
Man Who Posed as High Schooler to Abuse Minors Sentenced, Will Likely Spend the Rest of His Life Behind Bars
Parents Enraged After 14-Year-Old Daughter Gets Forced Off Flight, Left to Fend for Herself - 'Imminent Danger'
Boeing Workers Begin Massive Strike, Production of 737 Max Halted
IDF Commandos Infiltrate Israel's Neighbor, Destroy Key Site in Unprecedented Boots-on-the-Ground Move: Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation