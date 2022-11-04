Fox's 'Kudlow' Continues Reign as #1 Business Show on TV, Destroys CNBC for 13th Month Straight

Given how much the left already hates how successful Fox News is, this should cause a few more gaskets to blow this week.

Not only does Fox clobber rivals like CNN and MSNBC in ratings overall and particularly the “coveted” 25-54 age demographic, but now their number one business show has held that position for a 13th consecutive month.

But it gets better.

That number one show is “Kudlow,” hosted by Larry Kudlow — a former member of the administrations of both former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump. I can almost hear the leftists weeping from here.

Fox News noted the achievement in a Nov. 1 news release regarding Fox Business Network’s 15th anniversary.

Citing Nielsen ratings, Fox said that FBN beat out second-place CNBC by 29 percent on business days, and had been atop the ratings list now for seven months in a row. October was also the network’s third-highest-rated month in its 15-year history, according to the release.

Fox also indulged in a little schadenfreude by mentioning that “CNBC delivered its worst-performing month since November 2013 in Total Day in the coveted A25-54 demo.” (I have yet to see a news report mention that particular age demographic without describing it as “coveted.” Haven’t these people ever read the Ten Commandments? Do they only read the first eight?)

Adding to CNBC’s woes is the fact that it seems unlikely that they’re ever going to catch up to “Kudlow” now.

“Averaging 347,000 in total viewers, Kudlow once again trampled the competition delivering a 89% advantage win over [CNBC’s “Closing Bell”] in total viewers,” Fox said.

That’s a tough gap to overcome.

Fox, of course, has been having a good year overall. The top 13 shows on cable news last month were all Fox programs, and on at least one day last month, Fox’s “Outnumbered” brought in significantly more viewers than its CNN and MSNBC competitors combined.

“The Five” became the first non-prime-time offering to lead the pack of cable news shows for four straight quarters earlier this year, and Fox’s other Greg Gutfeld vehicle, “Gutfeld!” has been crushing its rivals as well. So has Maria Bartiromo’s “Mornings with Maria.”

Overall, Fox said, the network had the top 12 shows among “affluent audiences in the advertiser-friendly A25-54 demo.”

At least they didn’t call them “coveted” again.

Each of those 12 shows enjoyed a viewership “with a median income of $131,700 or greater,” Fox said.

Meanwhile, Chris Cuomo’s new show on NewsNation is dying a slow ratings death — or maybe a quick one — and “CNN This Morning” debuted this week to “brutally lackluster ratings.”

Kudlow, of course, worked in the Office of Management and Budget under Reagan and later served as director of the National Economic Council for most of the Trump administration. Given that leftists in general want anyone even remotely associated with Donald Trump to be taken out behind the barn and shot, you know they’re not happy with his current success — or that he has such a huge audience hearing his views every week.

If you see a leftist with steam coming out of his or her ears today, now you know why.

