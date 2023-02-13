Fox's Terry Bradshaw Accused of 'Body Shaming' Chiefs Coach Andy Reid in Strange Postgame Interview

Fox Sports NFL host Terry Bradshaw was called out on social media for comments he made to Kansas City coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona.

Bradshaw, on the podium for a trophy presentation interview at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, called out to Reid, “Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here.”

“Come on, waddle over here,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback added with a chuckle.

During the interview, he followed up his remarks about Reid’s weight with one about his age.

“I know you’re getting up there in years now like me, and I just know that there’s got to be a time that with all these Super Bowls, you’ve got to say to yourself, ‘Time to ride off into the sunset.’ That’s not going to happen, is it?” the 74-year-old Bradshaw asked the 64-year-old coach.

Reid said it would not.

Bradshaw concluded by telling the coach to “have a cheeseburger on us.”

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid: “Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here.” “Have a cheeseburger on us.” #SuperBowl #Fox pic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

To be fair, Reid has been known to speak lovingly of cheeseburgers and made self-deprecating jokes about his weight.

😂 Andy Reid on how he celebrated clinching his 1st trip to the Super Bowl in 15 years last night 🍔 “Had a cheeseburger and went to bed” 📸 via @thecheckdown @6abc #Chiefs #Eagles #AndyReid #SuperBowlLIV https://t.co/OqSQ4GWVwM pic.twitter.com/wiWPSwQY7v — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 21, 2020

But many viewers thought the informality of the postgame interview was too much. They said Bradshaw was guilty of “body shaming” Reid and it might be time for him to retire.

Others, however, said the breezy Bradshaw patter was in keeping with the postgame tone.

@FOXSports Fire Terry Bradshaw. Ageist pig suggested to Super Bowl winner Andy Reid that he’s too old to stay in the game. Reid He told Coach to “waddle over” to him: disgusting. Ageism & fat shaming. Fans deserve better. Reid too. Sideline Bradshaw. He’s an idiot. 🏈 — Karen Myatt ☮️ (@btkion) February 13, 2023

I don’t think the cheeseburger comment crossed the line but “waddling over her” certainly did. I think it may be time for Terry Bradshaw to step down. — DJ (@djhimself84) February 13, 2023

Time for Terry to retire. — Jeff DeFran (@JeffDeFran) February 13, 2023

Anyone else pissed at Terry Bradshaw for telling “big man”Andy Reid to “waddle over here” after the game? The man just coached his team to a Superbowl win, and he’s getting fat shamed while trying to accept the trophy and celebrate his success! So not cool. — TheGivingTreeHugger (@DebK_T) February 13, 2023

Terry is terry. Leave him alone — Greg Cohen (@GregCohen86) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw stop body shaming Andy Reid on live television — Alex Warren (@AlexWarren55) February 13, 2023

Wow, people are legitimately up in arms over what Terry Bradshaw told Andy Reid to waddle over here. I love it when people get offended for someone else. I would bet the house that Andy Reid was not offended, and probably knows Bradshaw for a long time. — ScottyG0TaSH0TTY (@Sc0tty2Sh0tty) February 13, 2023

@NFLonFOX It’s time for Bradshaw to retire. His comment to Andy Reid on stage tonight was uncalled for even if they are personal friends. It’s TV and Bradshaw should know better. This is happening too often. — Leonard Abeyta (@LeonardAbeyta) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw calling Andy Reid “Big Guy” multiple times before asking him to “waddle over” for an interview is hilarious #SBLVII — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 13, 2023

Terry Bradshaw sounds drunk. Bradshaw all but told Andy Reid to retire. Terry told Reid to “Waddle over here” What a disrespectful idiot. #TerryBradshaw — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 13, 2023

“Known for being a bit of a brash goofball, football fans are used to hearing Bradshaw make some slightly indecent comments. But fat shaming Kansas City head coach Andy Reid during the trophy celebration seemed over the top,” Brandon Contes wrote at Awful Announcing.

“Congratulations, Andy. You just won the Super Bowl, and now you’ve been subjected to quips about your age and weight from Terry Bradshaw,” Contes wrote. “And Bradshaw should have a heightened sensitive to personal slights, after he recently admitted it bothers him when people insult his intelligence.

“He might still be entertaining in the studio, but emceeing an event on national TV is giving Terry Bradshaw too much leeway on-air.”

Writing on Outkick.com, David Hookstead took a different approach.

“Given the fact it’s 2023 and people have never been softer, there’s always something to be outraged about. Many people wake up and immediately look for something to be upset about,” he wrote.

“Well, Bradshaw gave them great ammo Sunday night with these comments. People lost it on social media because, apparently, they don’t have anything better to do,” Hookstead said.

“Everyone needs to relax. Did Andy Reid look offended? Did he look ready to lose it? Not at all. He didn’t actually seem to care at all. In fact, he might have chuckled to himself.

“Not everything that you hear that you don’t like needs to cause outrage,” he wrote, adding, “If your biggest issue in life is what Terry Bradshaw is doing on TV, then you’re living a very easy life.”

