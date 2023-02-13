Parler Share
Fox's Terry Bradshaw Accused of 'Body Shaming' Chiefs Coach Andy Reid in Strange Postgame Interview

 By Jack Davis  February 13, 2023 at 9:48am
Fox Sports NFL host Terry Bradshaw was called out on social media for comments he made to Kansas City coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona.

Bradshaw, on the podium for a trophy presentation interview at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, called out to Reid, “Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here.”

“Come on, waddle over here,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback added with a chuckle.

During the interview, he followed up his remarks about Reid’s weight with one about his age.

“I know you’re getting up there in years now like me, and I just know that there’s got to be a time that with all these Super Bowls, you’ve got to say to yourself, ‘Time to ride off into the sunset.’ That’s not going to happen, is it?” the 74-year-old Bradshaw asked the 64-year-old coach.

Reid said it would not.

Bradshaw concluded by telling the coach to “have a cheeseburger on us.”

To be fair, Reid has been known to speak lovingly of cheeseburgers and made self-deprecating jokes about his weight.

But many viewers thought the informality of the postgame interview was too much. They said Bradshaw was guilty of “body shaming” Reid and it might be time for him to retire.

Others, however, said the breezy Bradshaw patter was in keeping with the postgame tone.

“Known for being a bit of a brash goofball, football fans are used to hearing Bradshaw make some slightly indecent comments. But fat shaming Kansas City head coach Andy Reid during the trophy celebration seemed over the top,” Brandon Contes wrote at Awful Announcing.

Did Terry Bradshaw go too far?

“Congratulations, Andy. You just won the Super Bowl, and now you’ve been subjected to quips about your age and weight from Terry Bradshaw,” Contes wrote. “And Bradshaw should have a heightened sensitive to personal slights, after he recently admitted it bothers him when people insult his intelligence.

“He might still be entertaining in the studio, but emceeing an event on national TV is giving Terry Bradshaw too much leeway on-air.”

Writing on Outkick.com, David Hookstead took a different approach.

“Given the fact it’s 2023 and people have never been softer, there’s always something to be outraged about. Many people wake up and immediately look for something to be upset about,” he wrote.

“Well, Bradshaw gave them great ammo Sunday night with these comments. People lost it on social media because, apparently, they don’t have anything better to do,” Hookstead said.

“Everyone needs to relax. Did Andy Reid look offended? Did he look ready to lose it? Not at all. He didn’t actually seem to care at all. In fact, he might have chuckled to himself.

“Not everything that you hear that you don’t like needs to cause outrage,” he wrote, adding, “If your biggest issue in life is what Terry Bradshaw is doing on TV, then you’re living a very easy life.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
