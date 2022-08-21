Boxing legend Mike Tyson was seen on Tuesday being wheeled through Miami International Airport.

Tyson, who is 56, did not go unnoticed. As he made his way through the crowded airport, he posed with fans for selfies, according to the New York Post.

Tyson had a walking stick on his lap.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s health failing him and says his ‘expiration date may come really soon’

Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica. pic.twitter.com/ITHHAwfJQK — Zedbugs (@Zedbugs1) August 17, 2022

Last month, the website TMZ said Tyson was limping badly and using a walking stick to help him get about.

At the time, TMZ said it was told that the issue was not serious.

“He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up,” unnamed sources told TMZ. “Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

Despite his cane use in NYC this week, TMZ Sports has learned Mike Tyson is uninjured, and is just dealing with a bit of normal, wear-and-tear problems. https://t.co/t9KYejS5Wq — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 27, 2022

But despite that assessment, Tyson last month spoke about his own mortality.

“We’re all gonna die one day, of course,” Tyson said on the “Hotboxin’” podcast.

“Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date is coming close, really soon,’” he said.

Mike Tyson believes his expiration date is coming soon 😳 via @hotboxinpodcast pic.twitter.com/iCrDVNuvJy — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 24, 2022

During the podcast, Tyson said money is no assurance of contentment, according to the Indian Express.

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have 500 billion dollars?” he said.

“The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security,” he said.

In April, Tyson was involved in an altercation aboard an airplane.

Tyson’s representatives said in a statement that he threw his punches only after the “aggressive” man threw a water bottle at the former boxing champ, the New York Post reported.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s representatives said.

