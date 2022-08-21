Share
Sports
News

Frail Mike Tyson Seen Being Wheeled Around Airport; Boxing Great Says His 'Expiration Date' Is Near

 By Jack Davis  August 21, 2022 at 8:47am
Share

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was seen on Tuesday being wheeled through Miami International Airport.

Tyson, who is 56, did not go unnoticed. As he made his way through the crowded airport, he posed with fans for selfies, according to the New York Post.

Tyson had a walking stick on his lap.

Trending:
Harriet Hageman Accused of Lying About Cheney Concession, So She Released the Voicemail

Last month, the website TMZ said Tyson was limping badly and using a walking stick to help him get about.

At the time, TMZ said it was told that the issue was not serious.

“He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up,” unnamed sources told TMZ. “Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

But despite that assessment, Tyson last month spoke about his own mortality.

“We’re all gonna die one day, of course,” Tyson said on the “Hotboxin’” podcast.

“Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That’s my expiration date is coming close, really soon,’” he said.

Related:
Mike Tyson Reveals the Moment That Made Him Snap, Pummel Punk on Plane

During the podcast, Tyson said money is no assurance of contentment, according to the Indian Express.

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have 500 billion dollars?” he said.

“The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security,” he said.

Are aging athletes a reminder that we are all mortal?

In April, Tyson was involved in an altercation aboard an airplane.

Tyson’s representatives said in a statement that he threw his punches only after the “aggressive” man threw a water bottle at the former boxing champ, the New York Post reported.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat,” Tyson’s representatives said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Took a Closer Look at the Buckets in His Basement and Make a Horrifying Find, Things Get Worse When They Read the Messages
Dark Warning from 1616 Surfaces Again in Europe, Not the Only Bad Omen Seen on the Continent
Paul Pelosi-Linked Business Got More Than a Million in PPP Loans but Won't Have to Pay Them Off
Frail Mike Tyson Seen Being Wheeled Around Airport; Boxing Great Says His 'Expiration Date' Is Near
Apparent Hit on 'Putin's Brain' Botched, Daughter Is Destroyed in the Fiery Explosion Instead
See more...

Conversation