France Issues Response After Macron Is Accused of Leaving Illicit Item in Plain Sight During Photo Op

 By Bryan Chai  May 12, 2025 at 1:26pm
The French government has officially responded to viral claims that President Emmanuel Macron hid a bag of cocaine during a meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Macron was there with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss how best to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

The allegations, sparked by a seemingly doctored image, have been widely debunked, with the object in question identified as a crumpled tissue.

The controversy began when a manipulated photo circulated on social media, suggesting Macron quickly removed a shiny white object from a table before a photo opportunity. The image, shared by figures like Alex Jones, fueled speculation that the object was a bag of cocaine.

Adding to the rampant speculation, Merz was seen grasping and hiding a spoon before the photo op.

Multiple official sources have clarified the situation.

The Élysée Palace, Macron’s official residence, addressed the claims on social media platform X, saying the object was clearly “a simple tissue” and dismissing the accusations as baseless.

“When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs,” the X post read.

Do you believe France’s explanation?

“This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home,” the Élysée account continued. “We must remain vigilant against manipulation.”

Visual evidence from Agence France-Presse (France’s equivalent of the Associated Press) further appeared to corroborate the French presidency’s account. The object appears to be a crumpled tissue, perhaps discarded after a sneeze or similar use, rather than a shiny bag of drugs.

A video further highlighted that the object in question appeared closer to the hue of the paper on the table, and not something more luminescent:

Macron’s and Merz’s actions in the video, initially perceived as hasty, align with a simple explanation: removing unsightly items before a formal photo.

Occam’s razor suggests that the leaders were prioritizing tidiness, rather than concealing a bag of drugs and a spoon for handling or heating up an illicit substance before a high-profile meeting.

French officials have accused “enemies” of spreading fake news, pointing to Russia-linked disinformation campaigns. The Élysée’s response underscores a broader effort to combat online rumors, particularly those targeting Macron’s leadership.

The viral nature of the false claim highlights the current skepticism toward world leaders. Macron’s approval ratings, already under pressure, may have amplified the story’s reach.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories.
