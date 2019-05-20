SECTIONS
‘France Does Not Belong to the French’: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm French Airport

By Jack Davis
Published May 20, 2019 at 11:29am
Modified May 20, 2019 at 1:23pm
Illegal immigrants shut down one terminal of France’s Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday in a massive protest.

Video and photos shared on social media show what was estimated to be 400 to 500 migrants and their supporters facing off against about a dozen police officers in riot gear.

“France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one person could be heard yelling into a loudspeaker, the New York Post reported.

The protest was organized by the migrant support group La Chapelle Debout, which said its members call themselves “Black Vests.”

In a statement issued in conjunction with the protest, the group asked to meet with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to talk about France’s policy on asylum.

Protesters also demanded a meeting with the leaders of Air France and called upon the airline to  “stop any financial, material, logistical or political participation in deportations.”

Local news outlet Le Parisien reported an Air France delegation did meet with the group, according to the Daily Mail.

The protest was received as a possible sign of things to come in America by many observers.

The protesters were heard calling for Phillippe to grant them permanent legal status and issue them the official papers that would allow them to remain in France, the Daily Mail reported. The report said most of the protesters were from Africa.

Do you think America will see protests like this?

“It is not by chance that we find ourselves in this place,” the group said in its statement. The airport is near Le Mesnil-Amelot, which houses an administrative detention center for illegal immigrants.

One protester said the event would be duplicated in the future with other targets.

“We have targeted Air France, and other actions will follow,” he said.

Although Terminal Two of the airport was closed by the protests, Aeroports de Paris, operator of the airport, said no flights were affected.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
'France Does Not Belong to the French': Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm French Airport
