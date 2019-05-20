‘France Does Not Belong to the French’: Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm French Airport

Illegal immigrants shut down one terminal of France’s Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday in a massive protest.

Video and photos shared on social media show what was estimated to be 400 to 500 migrants and their supporters facing off against about a dozen police officers in riot gear.

Video and photos shared on social media show what was estimated to be 400 to 500 migrants and their supporters facing off against about a dozen police officers in riot gear.

Reports indicate around 400 undocumented immigrants from Africa occupied terminal 2 of the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, demanding that prime minister Édouard Philippe give all of them permanent legal status and papers to stay in France.

“France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one person could be heard yelling into a loudspeaker, the New York Post reported.

The protest was organized by the migrant support group La Chapelle Debout, which said its members call themselves “Black Vests.”

Around 500 people occupied part of Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris calling on Air France to "end any financial, logistical or political participation in deportations."

In a statement issued in conjunction with the protest, the group asked to meet with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to talk about France’s policy on asylum.

Protesters also demanded a meeting with the leaders of Air France and called upon the airline to “stop any financial, material, logistical or political participation in deportations.”

Local news outlet Le Parisien reported an Air France delegation did meet with the group, according to the Daily Mail.

The protest was received as a possible sign of things to come in America by many observers.

The protest was received as a possible sign of things to come in America by many observers.

"France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!" one person can be heard yelling into a loudspeaker. The protest was organized by migrant support group "La Chapelle Debout", whose members call themselves "Black Vests."

The protesters were heard calling for Phillippe to grant them permanent legal status and issue them the official papers that would allow them to remain in France, the Daily Mail reported. The report said most of the protesters were from Africa.

“It is not by chance that we find ourselves in this place,” the group said in its statement. The airport is near Le Mesnil-Amelot, which houses an administrative detention center for illegal immigrants.

One protester said the event would be duplicated in the future with other targets.

“We have targeted Air France, and other actions will follow,” he said.

Although Terminal Two of the airport was closed by the protests, Aeroports de Paris, operator of the airport, said no flights were affected.

