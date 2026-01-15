France Sends Military to Greenland at the Request of Denmark

European nations are sending small numbers of troops to Greenland after President Donald Trump labeled anything less that having Greenland under U.S. control “unacceptable.”

Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway are sending troops, according to CNN.

Canada and France have indicated they will open consulates in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland.

“At Denmark’s request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance,” French President Emmanuel Macron posted Wednesday on X.

“The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow,” he posted.

In a statement released Wednesday, the German Defense Ministry said a “reconnaissance team” of 13 troops would arrive in Greenland Thursday for “an exploration mission,” according to CNN.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said an unannounced number of troops will be sent, while Norway is sending two military personnel.

The military moves come after Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said “a frank but also constructive discussion” on the subject of Greenland took place Wednesday with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance, but that “fundamental disagreement” continues.

Rasmussen said that “a high-level working group to explore if we can find a common way forward” will meet in the coming weeks.

Although CNN noted that NATO exercises take place often, the website Defense News said that unlike all other NATO military exercises, Operation Arctic Endurance “does not appear to have any publicly communicated start or end dates, atypical for NATO exercises, which are usually communicated well in advance.”

“There does not appear to be an online record of an operation by that name being publicly discussed prior to Jan. 14. A search of the NATO website similarly returned no results,” the site reported.

On Wednesday, Trump had posted on Truth Social that he was determined to have control of Greenland.

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!” he wrote.

“Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent – Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” he continued.

“Anything less than that is unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT.”

In another post, Trump referred to a published report alleging that Russian and Chinese plans had been of concern to Denmark.

“NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!” he posted.

