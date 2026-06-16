France's Macron Praises Trump's Iran Deal in Face-to-Face Meeting: 'We Are Ready to Take Our Fair Share of the Burden'

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the peace deal that President Donald Trump and his administration negotiated with Iran.

“It’s a very important one because first it will fix the nuclear issue, and it’s a very important matter for peace for the whole world. And it will reopen [the Strait of] Hormuz. It will provide peace in Lebanon,” Macron said while meeting with Trump on Monday at the opening day of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

“And so we are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal,” he added.

“It’s a very important step towards peace, but as well for the global economy,” Macron said.

NEW: French President Emmanuel Macron praises President Trump’s peace deal between the United States and Iran: “We are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community.” “It’s a very important step towards peace but as well… pic.twitter.com/Y15bLlNABx — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2026

Trump responded with kind words for Macron.

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“Emmanuel has been a special friend of mine. We’ve had a fantastic relationship,” he said.

“We’ve worked on many deals together,” Trump continued. “The Strait is already partially opened. As you know, they’re doing a little hunting for a couple of mines. Essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened.”

“I think a lot of great things are going to happen with the Middle East right now. And very importantly, the oil is plummeting, and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” he said.

“Emmanuel has been a special friend of mine. We’ve had a fantastic relationship,” says @POTUS in France. “We’ve worked on many deals together… The Strait is already partially opened.. Essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened.” pic.twitter.com/uTqE0xqgo5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2026

Politico reported that Macron told French broadcaster TF1 on Monday that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier could be deployed to the Middle East in “in two to three days” to patrol the Strait.

“We are ready… as early as tomorrow we can have fighter jets for surveillance missions, a frigate in the area tomorrow, and the Charles de Gaulle, mine-clearing capabilities and everything that comes with the Charles de Gaulle within two, three days,” he said.

.@POTUS poses for a photo with French President @EmmanuelMacron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the @G7 summit in Evian, France 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/UOXYChWU9N — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2026

Politico noted that the United Kingdom has been working with France to put together a maritime mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have built a mission with the British, several nations are included, we are ready to act very quickly,” Macron confirmed.

The New York Times reported in March that France and Britain deployed naval and air power to the Middle East to help thwart Iranian attacks on their citizens and interests in the region.

Both nations defended Israel against Iranian missile strikes in October 2024.

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