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President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian, central-eastern France, on June 15, 2026.
President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Evian, central-eastern France, on June 15, 2026. (Ludovic Marin - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

France's Macron Praises Trump's Iran Deal in Face-to-Face Meeting: 'We Are Ready to Take Our Fair Share of the Burden'

 By Randy DeSoto  June 16, 2026 at 7:00am
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French President Emmanuel Macron praised the peace deal that President Donald Trump and his administration negotiated with Iran.

“It’s a very important one because first it will fix the nuclear issue, and it’s a very important matter for peace for the whole world. And it will reopen [the Strait of] Hormuz. It will provide peace in Lebanon,” Macron said while meeting with Trump on Monday at the opening day of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.

“And so we are ready to take our fair share of the burden and be part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal,” he added.

“It’s a very important step towards peace, but as well for the global economy,” Macron said.

Trump responded with kind words for Macron.

Will the Iran deal be a positive for the whole world?

“Emmanuel has been a special friend of mine. We’ve had a fantastic relationship,” he said.

“We’ve worked on many deals together,” Trump continued. “The Strait is already partially opened. As you know, they’re doing a little hunting for a couple of mines. Essentially, ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it will be completely opened.”

“I think a lot of great things are going to happen with the Middle East right now. And very importantly, the oil is plummeting, and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” he said.

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Politico reported that Macron told French broadcaster TF1 on Monday that the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier could be deployed to the Middle East in “in two to three days” to patrol the Strait.

“We are ready… as early as tomorrow we can have fighter jets for surveillance missions, a frigate in the area tomorrow, and the Charles de Gaulle, mine-clearing capabilities and everything that comes with the Charles de Gaulle within two, three days,” he said.

Politico noted that the United Kingdom has been working with France to put together a maritime mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have built a mission with the British, several nations are included, we are ready to act very quickly,” Macron confirmed.

The New York Times reported in March that France and Britain deployed naval and air power to the Middle East to help thwart Iranian attacks on their citizens and interests in the region.

Both nations defended Israel against Iranian missile strikes in October 2024.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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