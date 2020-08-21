The Rev. Franklin Graham took to social media Thursday to call out Democrats for the “absence of God” at their four-day virtual convention this week.

The son of late Rev. Billy Graham, who is the president of the Christian humanitarian foundation Samaritan’s Purse, pointed to the Ten Commandments in his criticism of the DNC.

“In watching some of the Democratic National Convention on television this week, it has been interesting to see the absence of God,” wrote Graham on Facebook.

“I don’t believe America’s finest hours will be in front of us if we take God out of government and public life. It is God who set the standards we are to live by,” Graham added.

He then shared the Ten Commandments in full.

“God created us and this earth we live on. Who do we think we are to try to rewrite the rules and run things apart from Him?” he asked. “Who do we think we are to try to take Him out of everything?

“As Dr. Tony Evans said, ‘When One Nation Under God becomes One Nation Apart From God, expect the consequences.’ That’s true in our individual lives and for our nation,” Graham concluded.

The Democrats took steps to remove God from the party’s platform during the 2012 convention.

Particularly bothersome for some was the phrase, “We need a government that stands up for the hopes, values, and interests of working people, and gives everyone willing to work hard the chance to make the most of their God-given potential.”

The mention of God peeved some Democrats who successfully removed any mention of religion, or of Jerusalem being the capital of Israel.

Fox News reported at the time that the language was restored after a backlash, but the perception that Democrats were seeking to remove faith from the party remained.

Just this past week, at least two DNC caucus meetings began with Democrats reciting an altered version of the Pledge of Allegiance, The Washington Times reported.

JUST IN: DNC delegates drop ‘under God’ from Pledge of Allegiance https://t.co/A6xwg3nDpG pic.twitter.com/Fe2VUclORO — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 19, 2020

The new version recited by one Muslim delegate omitted the phrase “under God.”

I guess the “Under God” part just isn’t important to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/0q4Hhg0XBT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats for the removal of the phrase from the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday morning.

President @realDonaldTrump on Democrats leaving “Under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance during the DNC pic.twitter.com/kgz26JEPwE — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 21, 2020

“That’s where they’re coming from,” Trump said.

