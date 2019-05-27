Franklin Graham Calls for ‘Special Day of Prayer’ for President Trump

The Rev. Franklin Graham and other Christian leaders across America have called for next Sunday to be set aside as a day to pray for President Donald Trump.

On May 1, the eve of this year’s National Day of Prayer, Trump himself invoked the power of prayer, CBN noted.

“America will be a nation that believes forever, and we certainly believe — more than anyone — the power of prayer,” the president said then. “It’s the most powerful thing there is.”

Graham said in a post on his Facebook page that Trump now needs the prayers of all American Christians.

“Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for the President, Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

Graham said the nation and the president need prayers in the ongoing war over the future of America and its society.

“President Trump’s enemies continue to try everything to destroy him, his family, and the presidency. In the history of our country, no president has been attacked as he has,” Graham wrote. “I believe the only hope for him, and this nation, is God.

“This is a critical time for America. We’re on the edge of a precipice. Time is short. We need to pray for God to intervene. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

He also discussed the day of prayer for the president in a video posted on Twitter.

“If he succeeds, we all benefit,” Graham said. “But if his enemies are allowed to destroy him, and pull down the presidency, it will hurt our entire nation.”

Announcing Special Day of Prayer for the President – June 2 pic.twitter.com/IxtApdsjOI — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 26, 2019

In his Facebook post, Graham reminded his readers of the power of prayer.

“We know that God hears and answers prayer,” he wrote. “He can soften hearts and change minds. He is all-powerful, and He rules over the affairs of nations. The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2-3).”

Graham closed with an injunction that “pastors would lead their congregations in praying for the President, that Sunday schools and other groups would join together and pray, and that individuals and families across the country would have a special focus on praying for the President that day.”

He then added a Bible verse to drive home his message.

“‘For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places’ (Ephesians 6:12),” Graham wrote.

Along with 250+ Christian leaders, I am asking followers of Christ across our nation to set aside next Sunday, June 2,… Posted by Franklin Graham on Sunday, May 26, 2019

As of Monday morning, the Facebook post had 115,000 shares and nearly 40,000 comments.

The post links to a statement signed by more than 250 religious leaders that called for a day of prayer on Trump’s behalf “that God would protect, strengthen, embolden, and direct him.”

“We believe our nation is at a crossroads, at a dangerous precipice. The only one who can fix our country’s problems is God Himself, and we pray that God will bless our president and our nation for His glory,” the statement said.

