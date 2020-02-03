SECTIONS
Franklin Graham Calls Out Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Sexual Exploitation of Women'

By Jack Davis
Published February 3, 2020 at 7:53am
The Rev. Franklin Graham lashed out at the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night as demeaning to women.

The event featured singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira wearing revealing costumes and Lopez pole dancing.

“I don’t expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children,” Graham wrote on his Facebook page. “We see that disappearing before our eyes. It was demonstrated tonight in the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show — with millions of children watching.

“This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay. With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I’m disappointed in Pepsi and the NFL.”

Not everyone agreed.

“Best Super Bowl half time show ever,” former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush tweeted.

Others also praised the show.

The political overtones of the show were clear days before the game took place.

“Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us,” Lopez said last week, according to CNN.

“It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country,” Shakira said.

Do you agree with the Rev. Franklin Graham about the halftime show?

Lopez performed Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” wearing a coat that was a Puerto Rican flag on the inside and an American flag on the outside, while during the show children were in cage-like structures in what appeared to be a jab at the family separation policies along America’s southern border.

But for many, the politics took second place to the supercharged sexuality on display.

Conservative commentator Eric Metaxas said the halftime show was “like something out of Dante’s Inferno. Pray for America.”

Writing for The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Feinberg offered a different view.

“Presumably there will be some grumpy folks out there complaining about things like the utilization of Spanish and the thrusting of Shakira’s crotch, as well as perhaps a few musical snobs lamenting those bygone years when artists they liked lip-synced at the Super Bowl,” he wrote.

“Get over it. This is not ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ at La Scala. It’s not Aretha Franklin at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church. It’s 10 minutes of entertainment while you’re waiting for your Totino’s pizza rolls to crisp, and this was one of the most lively, smile-inducing pauses in Super Bowl action in many years,” Feinberg said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







