Franklin Graham Congratulates Tim Tebow on His Latest Fantastic Accomplishment: A 10th ‘Timmy’s Playroom’ for Hospitalized Kids

It’s no secret that Tim Tebow is a great guy and a wonderful role model.
As he’s transitioned from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida to the NFL to professional baseball, one thing seems to have remained a constant — sports are second to Tebow, and his faith always comes first.
Tebow lives out his faith by spearheading various philanthropic endeavors — like “Timmy’s Playroom,” a special place where children in the hospital can enjoy themselves with TVs, arts and crafts, and games.
Advertisement - story continues below
On Thursday, Fox News reported that the Tim Tebow Foundation had opened up its 10th playroom, this one at AdventHealth Daytona Beach, a children’s hospital in Florida.
“Hopefully it can bring a brighter day for so many in their darkest hour of need,” Tebow said. “That is our goal, to encourage and uplift people, especially when they’re going through such a tough time.”
TRENDING: Hollywood Star Debra Messing Under Fire for Endorsing ‘Horrific’ Tweet Aimed at McConnell
“We are honored and incredibly proud to bring a Timmy’s Playroom with the Tim Tebow Foundation to the Daytona Beach community,” AdventHealth Daytona Beach CEO Ed Noseworthy added.
“We know that to kids, a hospital can be a scary or intimidating place, but with all of the interactive games and activities in this playroom, we hope will be a place filled with laughter and where children can feel better.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Each playroom, including this latest one, features Tebow’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, which reads: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.”
The announcement caught the eye of evangelist Franklin Graham, a friend of Tebow’s and one of his more outspoken supporters.
Is Tim Tebow a good role model?
“Congratulations to @TimTebow on opening the 10th ‘Timmy’s Playroom’ for hospitalized children!” Graham tweeted Friday morning. “Tim is not only a great guy, he’s a bold witness for Jesus Christ and such a positive role model.”
Congratulations to @TimTebow on opening the 10th “Timmy’s Playroom” for hospitalized children! Tim is not only a great guy, he’s a bold witness for Jesus Christ and such a positive role model. 1/2 https://t.co/01yKO026yu
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 9, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
Graham then noted that Tebow’s favorite Bible verse is featured in each of his playrooms.
Every playroom has @TimTebow’s favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, prominently displayed: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” What a great encouragement and blessing to these kids and families. Thank you for all you do Tim! 2/2
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 9, 2019
“What a great encouragement and blessing to these kids and families. Thank you for all you do Tim!” Graham added.
Advertisement - story continues below
This is far from the first time Graham has publicly praised Tebow.
Last year, after Tebow broke a bone in his hand, Graham asked his followers to “remember this incredible young man in our prayers.”
And this past January, he shared a trailer for Tebow’s movie, “Run The Race.”
Advertisement - story continues below
“No matter who you are, life can have incredible challenges. But the message every human being — young or old — needs to hear is that God loves you and wants a relationship with you though His Son, Jesus Christ,” Graham wrote.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.