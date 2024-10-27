Franklin Graham Delivers Crucial Election Message at Trump Event: 'The Only Hope for This Country Is God'

Rev. Franklin Graham exhorted attendees at the 11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting, an event for faith leaders and others, that God is central to saving the United States from its current state of disarray.

Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, began his remarks in Concord, North Carolina, on Monday by asking, “Have you ever thought that our country would be in such trouble? The only hope for this country is God.”

“I come here tonight as a private citizen and as a preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Graham then briefly shared the gospel message of salvation through faith in Christ’s death on the cross.

“The only hope is if we confess our sins and turn and believe on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

Graham then shifted to talking about Trump, who was in attendance, saying that the Republican nominee holds the best political rallies in American history, with massive crowds and lots of energy.

“However, rallies and positive poll numbers are not going to win this election. It’s going to be God. There’s a spiritual element that’s at work here. There are dark forces that are arrayed against this man,” the preacher asserted.

“They’ve tried to put him in prison,” Graham continued. “They’ve tried to assassinate him twice. He’s attacked every day in the media. And the only hope for Donald J. Trump and our nation is God.”

Do you pray daily? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (310 Votes) No: 7% (25 Votes)

The faith leader then quoted from the Bible’s Psalm 20, saying, “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.”

With those brief remarks, Graham invited those in the room to stand and pray aloud individually for Trump, as they felt led.

“Pray that God would give him wisdom, that God would protect him, that God would guide and direct his each and every step, and that God would bless this nation once again,” Graham said.

Trump later took to the stage as Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

The former president pledged if elected to set up a commission “immediately” to investigate anti-Christian bias in government.

“Americans of faith are not a threat to our country. Americans of faith are the soul of our country,” he said, prompting a standing ovation.

Dutch Sheets, who hosts the weekday podcast “Give Him 15” was among the faith leaders in attendance.

He reported on his program Wednesday, “When the sound of fervent prayer arose loudly over the gathering, followed by Graham’s own heartfelt prayer, I knew I was at the right rally.”

Graham’s message is certainly timely. Hopefully millions will take it to heart and pray for Trump, the election and our country.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.