God’s Word admonishes us many times that one cannot serve both God and man.

James 4:4 states, “You adulterous people! Do you not know that friendship with the world is enmity with God? Therefore whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.”

Christian music icon Amy Grant should take this verse into serious consideration as she continues to use her vast platform to support godless perspectives.

The Kennedy Center honoree has made headlines recently in her announcement regarding her intent, along with her country music star husband Vince Gill, to co-host the same-sex wedding of her niece on their 450-acre farm.

Grant reportedly justified this open support for the abomination of homosexuality with the statement, “Jesus, you just narrowed it down to two things: love God & love each other.”

American evangelist Franklin Graham boldly rebuked Grant for her public blasphemy, rightly stating that loving God means following his Word, which is very clear about the sin of same-sex relationships.

“God defines what is sin, not us; & His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin,” stated Graham.

Yes, we are to love God & love each other. But if we love God, we will seek to obey His Word. Jesus told us, “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15). God defines what is sin, not us; & His Word is clear that homosexuality is sin. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 19, 2022

Graham also tweeted that “For me, loving others also means caring about their souls & where they will spend eternity.

“It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on.”

According to ChurchLeaders.com, this is not the first time Grant has openly supported homosexuality and the LGBT community.

ChurchLeaders cited a 2013 interview Grant did with the pro-gay news site “PrideSource,” in which she referred to Christians who abide by God’s Word with regard to homosexuality as “the religious community.”

For me, loving others also means caring about their souls & where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 19, 2022

“I know that the religious community has not been very welcoming, but I just want to stress that the journey of faith brings us into community, but it’s really about one relationship. The journey of faith is just being willing and open to have a relationship with God. And everybody is welcome. Everybody,” stated Grant.

A full transcript of the interview can be found here.

ChurchLeaders cited an even more disturbing interview that Grant gave with “Proud Radio” host Hunter Kelly in 2021.

It “doesn’t matter how we behave. It doesn’t matter how we’re wired,” Grant said. “We’re all our best selves when we believe to our core, ‘I’m loved.’ And then our creativity flourishes,” stated Grant.

“When we’re loved, we’re brave enough to say yes to every good impulse that comes to us,” she continued.

Grant is heavily implying here that people are born gay in how they are “wired” and dangerously believes that our acts and behaviors have no impact on our standing with God.

She is also implying that those afflicted with homosexual urges should not feel any kind of conviction to repent and turn from their sin so long as they believe that they are “loved.”

Indeed, we are loved by a God who sent His only Son, while we were yet His enemies, to die for our sins so we might be reconciled with the Father.

But God cannot tolerate sin and its deliberate practice under the twisted guise of “love.”

According to Hebrews 10:26, “For if we go on sinning deliberately after receiving the knowledge of the truth, there no longer remains a sacrifice for sins.”

Pray that Grant will listen to the words of Godly men like Graham, who have not seared their conscience and who continue to boldly proclaim God’s Word to those who appear to have forgotten it.

